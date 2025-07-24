DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana
Home / World / Union Minister Bhupender Yadav pushes Global South's conservation voice at Ramsar COP15, highlights India's wetland strides

Union Minister Bhupender Yadav pushes Global South's conservation voice at Ramsar COP15, highlights India's wetland strides

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 09:45 AM Jul 24, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Victoria Falls [Zimbabwe], July 24 (ANI): Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav on Wednesday made a strong pitch for community-based conservation and the Global South's priorities at the Ramsar COP15 summit in Zimbabwe, while showcasing India's sharp rise in wetland and biodiversity protection.

Advertisement

Yadav held detailed meetings with Musonda Mumba, Secretary General of the Convention on Wetlands (Ramsar), and Ivonne Higuero, Secretary-General of the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES), on the sidelines of the global summit in Victoria Falls.

During his meeting with Mumba, Yadav discussed India's unprecedented 250 per cent growth in Ramsar Sites under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, from 26 to 75, in just a few years. He highlighted India's model of wetland conservation, which is supported by strong policy backing and grassroots engagement.

Advertisement

"Pleased to have met Dr Musonda Mumba... We held very engaging talks on expanding India's Ramsar Sites' network, which has seen an unprecedented 250% expansion under the leadership of PM Shri @narendramodi ji," Yadav posted on X.

https://x.com/byadavbjp/status/1948103346197561646?t=h3WdJdHiLCqnjXf5H3mHpg&s=08

Advertisement

Mumba, he said, appreciated India's commitment to wetlands through reforms, regulatory frameworks and community-driven conservation.

Yadav also met with CITES Secretary-General Ivonne Higuero and discussed how India is helping to reframe the conservation dialogue to represent the voices of the Global South, especially those that rely on local, community-led models to balance biodiversity protection with sustainable trade.

"Met with Ms Ivonne Higuero... Discussed India's active role in CITES decision-making and regional coordination," Yadav posted, adding that the discussion focused on how countries like India balance conservation and livelihood needs, especially in vulnerable ecosystems.

"We held detailed discussions on how the issues of Global South relating to community-based conservation and trade regulation can find greater resonance at CITES," he wrote.

https://x.com/byadavbjp/status/1948122351683747868

Yadav, who represents Alwar in the Lok Sabha, arrived in Zimbabwe on Wednesday to participate in the 15th Conference of the Contracting Parties to the Ramsar Convention (COP15). India, he said, will utilise the platform to present its vision for wetland preservation, sustainable use, and the connection between ecological health and local livelihoods.

https://x.com/byadavbjp/status/1948032540759228896

Earlier, Yadav noted India's growing stature in global wetland conservation, highlighting that the country now hosts 91 Ramsar Sites the highest in Asia and third-highest globally. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts