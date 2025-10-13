Union Minister Bhupender Yadav to represent India at Pre-COP30

Brasilia [Brazil], October 13 (ANI): Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Bhupender Yadav, arrived in Brasilia to participate in the preparatory meeting for the 30th Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP 30).

In a post on X on Sunday, he said, "Landed in Brasilia, Brazil today where I'll be representing India at the Pre COP30 organised by the COP30 Presidency. Over the next two days, this platform will provide an opportunity for countries to build consensus on the issues critical for the success of COP30. Looking forward to meaningful discussions and productive conversations ahead."

COP 30 is being hosted by Brazil this year.

As per the official website, from October 13-14, Brasilia will host the Ministerial Preparatory Meeting for the 30th Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) -- the Pre-COP30.

The event will see the participation of ministers, negotiators, and civil society representatives to chart the course toward COP30, which is scheduled for November in Belem.

While the Pre-COP 30 is not a part of the official UNFCCC calendar, the website noted that it represents a critical strategic opportunity for nations to align political and technical positions on the most pressing global climate challenges. These include climate finance, energy transition, adaptation strategies, and biodiversity preservation.

Over these two days, the COP30 Presidency will steer high-level plenary sessions, focused thematic meetings, and essential informal consultations.

Present progress will be shared on its key initiatives, the Action Agenda, the Baku to Belem Roadmap (jointly stewarded with the COP29 Presidency), and the structure of the COP30 Leadership Circles, the website said. It further observed that these circles include the Finance Ministers' Circle, the People's Circle, the COP Presidents' Circle, and the Global Ethical Stocktake Circle.

Significantly, the Pre-COP30 marks the return of the international community to the Global South -- the cradle of sustainable development and climate multilateralism -- at a decisive juncture for collective action toward COP30, the website highlighted. (ANI)

