DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / World / Union Minister Bhupendra Yadav arrives in Fiji to attend Pre-COP discussions

Union Minister Bhupendra Yadav arrives in Fiji to attend Pre-COP discussions

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 12:05 PM Oct 06, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Suva [Fiji], October 6 (ANI): Union Minister for Environment Bhupender Yadav arrived in Nadi, Fiji, on Tuesday to take part in the Pre-COP discussions co-hosted by Australia and Fiji.

This gathering precedes the COP31 conference under the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), scheduled to take place in Turkey next month.

Advertisement

Yadav is scheduled to participate in bilateral and multilateral discussions regarding core topics on the COP31 agenda and articulate India's stance on the critical matters currently under review.

Advertisement

Sharing an update online, Yadav posted on X, “Arrived in Nadi, Fiji to participate in the Pre-COP discussions co-hosted by Australia and Fiji. Over the next few days, across bilaterals and multilaterals, will put forward India’s views on matters related to critical agenda items leading up to COP31 next month in Turkiye. Will also highlight how India, under the leadership of Hon’ble PM Shri Narendra Modi, through its domestic policies and international collaborations, has emerged as a leader in proactive climate actions.”

Last month, Yadav met Australian Climate Change and Energy Minister Chris Bowen in New Delhi, where both officials discussed essential priorities concerning the Pre-COP meeting in Fiji and the upcoming COP31 in Turkey.

Advertisement

Bowen additionally functions as President of the COP31 negotiations under the UNFCCC framework.

Subsequent to the meeting, Yadav took to X and posted, “Happy to have met with Mr Chris Bowen, Australia’s Minister for Climate Change and Energy and President of the COP31 negotiations, in New Delhi today. We had an engaging discussion on key agenda items for the upcoming Pre-COP in Fiji and COP31 in Turkey.”

The Union Minister noted that throughout the meeting, he drew attention to the “success stories” stemming from India's climate action under the stewardship of Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the preceding ten years.

He further stated, “I also reaffirmed India's commitment to being a supportive partner to Australia in its role as President of the COP31 negotiations.”

Bowen expressed that India serves as an indispensable voice in defining the trajectory of worldwide climate and energy policy, noting that the nation's expansion of clean energy proves that the shift towards sustainable sources can foster economic prosperity.

While addressing a Pre-COP Dialogue entitled Partners in Green Transition: Advancing Ambition, Action and Partnerships for COP31, hosted in New Delhi, Bowen conveyed that India’s practical insights will prove vital to the global climate dialogue as nations endeavour to fast-track the execution of their environmental pledges. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts