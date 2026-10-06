Union Minister Bhupendra Yadav arrives in Fiji to attend Pre-COP discussions

Suva [Fiji], October 6 (ANI): Union Minister for Environment Bhupender Yadav arrived in Nadi, Fiji, on Tuesday to take part in the Pre-COP discussions co-hosted by Australia and Fiji.

This gathering precedes the COP31 conference under the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), scheduled to take place in Turkey next month.

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Yadav is scheduled to participate in bilateral and multilateral discussions regarding core topics on the COP31 agenda and articulate India's stance on the critical matters currently under review.

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Sharing an update online, Yadav posted on X, “Arrived in Nadi, Fiji to participate in the Pre-COP discussions co-hosted by Australia and Fiji. Over the next few days, across bilaterals and multilaterals, will put forward India’s views on matters related to critical agenda items leading up to COP31 next month in Turkiye. Will also highlight how India, under the leadership of Hon’ble PM Shri Narendra Modi, through its domestic policies and international collaborations, has emerged as a leader in proactive climate actions.”

Last month, Yadav met Australian Climate Change and Energy Minister Chris Bowen in New Delhi, where both officials discussed essential priorities concerning the Pre-COP meeting in Fiji and the upcoming COP31 in Turkey.

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Bowen additionally functions as President of the COP31 negotiations under the UNFCCC framework.

Subsequent to the meeting, Yadav took to X and posted, “Happy to have met with Mr Chris Bowen, Australia’s Minister for Climate Change and Energy and President of the COP31 negotiations, in New Delhi today. We had an engaging discussion on key agenda items for the upcoming Pre-COP in Fiji and COP31 in Turkey.”

The Union Minister noted that throughout the meeting, he drew attention to the “success stories” stemming from India's climate action under the stewardship of Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the preceding ten years.

He further stated, “I also reaffirmed India's commitment to being a supportive partner to Australia in its role as President of the COP31 negotiations.”

Bowen expressed that India serves as an indispensable voice in defining the trajectory of worldwide climate and energy policy, noting that the nation's expansion of clean energy proves that the shift towards sustainable sources can foster economic prosperity.

While addressing a Pre-COP Dialogue entitled Partners in Green Transition: Advancing Ambition, Action and Partnerships for COP31, hosted in New Delhi, Bowen conveyed that India’s practical insights will prove vital to the global climate dialogue as nations endeavour to fast-track the execution of their environmental pledges. (ANI)

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