Union Minister Bhupendra Yadav departs to attend COP 30 in Brazil

New Delhi [India], November 4 (ANI): Union Environment Minister Bhupendra Yadav left for the COP to be held in Brazil on November 10 on Monday.

Advertisement

The 30th United Nations Climate Change Conference, commonly referred to as COP30, is the annual meeting of the Conference of the Parties (COP) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change.

Advertisement

"Delegation is going to Brazil to attend the COP 30 conference. More than 190 countries will be participating in the COP 30 conference. The Indian delegation will discuss climate finance, Indicators Rationalise Adaptation, new technology, and other issues. An early Heads of State Summit is scheduled for November 6-7, 2025, to allow for focused high-level discussions and better organisation. All the countries' ambassadors will attend the pre-event." Union minister Bhupendra Yadav said.

Advertisement

COP 30 conference will be held from November 10 to 21, 2025.

It serves as the world's primary forum for international negotiations on addressing climate change, bringing together representatives from nearly 200 countries, along with scientists, NGOs, businesses, and civil society.

Advertisement

This time, Brazil, specifically Belem in the state of Para, located at the gateway to the Amazon rainforest, will host the conference.

In the same press conference, Yadav also stated that the situation in Delhi has improved, with the AQI level below 400.

For the past three months, the Environment Ministry has been holding continuous meetings, including with the Union Agriculture Minister and with the Agriculture Ministers of the states surrounding Delhi. 980 industries were identified as causing significant pollution and have been banned. Villages have been identified for stubble burning, and 70% of the stubble has been burned so far.

Green crackers were also used this time, yet the situation is better than before. The world is now beginning to accept the Panchamrit (five-pointed approach) that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has spoken about. Prime Minister Modi said that India wants to provide solutions to the world regarding the environment, not problems.

India has been a strong voice for the Global South. India is a member of several global groupings, including the G20 and BRICS, and India has been speaking out in these groups as well. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)