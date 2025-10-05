Union Minister Hardeep Puri holds talks with Brazililian officials on Indian investments

New Delhi [India], October 5 (ANI): Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas, Hardeep Singh Puri held talks with Special Advisor to the President of Brazil Celso Luis Nunes Amorim and distinguished senior Brazilian government officials and advisors at a dinner hosted by Ambassador of Brazil to India Kenneth H da Nobrega.

Puri, on Saturday, said that both parties discussed Indian investment in oil and gas sector in Brazil.

"Was very pleased to join the Special Advisor to the President of Brazil HE Amb Celso Luis Nunes Amorim and distinguished senior Brazilian government officials and advisors at a dinner hosted by Ambassador of Brazil to India HE Amb Kenneth H. da Nobrega at his residence," he said in a post on X.

"The enriching conversation on the table revolved around the components that strengthen the Strategic Partnership between India and Brazil under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi Ji and President of Brazil HE Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva," he added.

The two further held talks on the exchange of best practices between both nations.

"Also discussed the Indian investment in Oil & Gas sector in Brazil, energy transition & biofuels including mutual cooperation in E&P activities, ethanol blending and exchange of best practices between our centres of excellence," the post read.

"Having served as India's ambassador to Brazil from Jan 2006 to May 2008, which coincided with the first Presidency of HE Mr Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, I also reminisced with the esteemed visitors about my personal relationship with Brazil," he added.

On September 27, President-designate of COP30 and former Brazilian Ambassador to India, Andre Aranha Correa do Lago, has highlighted India's crucial role in the global climate discussions, noting the country's unique position as both an industrially advanced nation and a developing economy.

Speaking on India's participation in the Conference of the Parties, Correa do Lago told ANI, "India is one of the most important actors in the Conference of the Parties, as India represents a country that is one of the most advanced, technologically and industrially. (ANI)

