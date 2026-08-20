DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / World / Union Minister Hardeep Puri signs oil, gas cooperation MoU with Mauritius; IndianOil inks 5-year petroleum supply pact

Union Minister Hardeep Puri signs oil, gas cooperation MoU with Mauritius; IndianOil inks 5-year petroleum supply pact

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 10:13 PM Aug 20, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Port Louis [Mauritius], August 20 (ANI): India and Mauritius on Thursday signed a landmark Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Mauritius on cooperation in the oil and gas sector, alongside a five-year agreement between IndianOil and the State Trading Corporation (STC) of Mauritius for assured supply of petroleum products to Port Louis, Union Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said.

Advertisement

Puri signed the MoU with Mauritius Minister of Commerce and Consumer Protection John Michaël Tzoun Sao Yeung Sik Yuen, as India and Mauritius moved to further strengthen bilateral energy cooperation.

Advertisement

"Delighted to sign a landmark Government-to-Government MoU on oil & gas cooperation with Hon'ble Minister of Commerce and Consumer Protection of Mauritius, Sh. John Michaël Tzoun Sao Yeung Sik Yuen, alongside a 5-year agreement between IndianOil and the State Trading Corporation of Mauritius for the assured supply of petroleum products to Mauritius," Puri said in a post on X.

Advertisement

Under the five-year agreement, IndianOil will supply petrol, diesel, marine gas oil and Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) to Mauritius, providing long-term supply certainty, greater price stability and enhanced energy security.

Puri said the agreement would support Mauritius' mobility, connectivity and economic growth and described it as a new milestone in the enduring India-Mauritius partnership.

Advertisement

"Building on an energy partnership that goes back to 2001, when IndianOil began serving Mauritius through IndianOil Mauritius Limited, this milestone reflects India's reliability and commitment as a trusted energy partner," he said.

Puri also held talks with Mauritius Minister John Michaël Tzoun Sao Yeung Sik Yuen on India's energy resilience and ways to strengthen cooperation in the energy sector.

"We discussed India's energy resilience, which has enabled us to ensure uninterrupted supplies of affordable and sustainable energy products to our citizens under the leadership of PM Shri Narendra Modi Ji, despite geopolitical challenges disrupting global supply chains," Puri said.

He said the two sides discussed measures to enhance energy security and resilience and deepen bilateral cooperation.

Puri also highlighted the Supply Purchase Agreement between IndianOil and STC Mauritius for White Oils, describing it as a significant milestone.

"The signing of the Supply Purchase Agreement between IndianOil and STC Mauritius for White Oils, the first such agreement by India outside South Asia, is an important milestone in deepening our bilateral energy partnership," he said.

The Union Minister reaffirmed India's commitment to supporting Mauritius' long-term energy security and strengthening the longstanding partnership between the two countries.

"India remains committed to supporting Mauritius' long-term energy security and strengthening our enduring cooperation," Puri said. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts