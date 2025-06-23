Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri pays tribute to Kanishka bombing victims in Ireland

Cork [Ireland], June 23 (ANI): Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri signed the Visitors Book at the Ahakista Memorial in Ireland on Monday, paying tributes to the Air India Kanishka bombing victims.

On June 23, 1985, Air India Flight 182 was blown up by the Canada-based Khalistani terrorist group Babbar Khalsa near Cork, Ireland, resulting in the deaths of all 329 passengers on board.

United against Terrorism : 40th anniversary of Air India Flight 182 Kanishka bombing On behalf of the people and Government of India, a 7-member delegation led by Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas @HardeepSPuri paid tributes to the victims at the Ahakista Memorial in County… pic.twitter.com/IlVXuDsBdO — Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) June 23, 2025

Sharing the pictures of the memorial service, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal wrote, "United against Terrorism: "40th anniversary of Air India Flight 182 Kanishka bombing."

"On behalf of the people and Government of India, a 7-member delegation led by Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas @HardeepSPuri paid tributes to the victims at the Ahakista Memorial in County Cork, Ireland. Irish Prime Minister HE @MichealMartinTD, Canadian Minister of Public Safety HE Gary Anandasangaree @gary_srp and families of the victims joined the memorial service," the post added.

Speaking at the commemoration of the 40th anniversary of the Air India Flight 182 (Kanishka) bombing, Puri said, "The world needs to come together - not only in isolated episodes of solemn mourning such as these, but in collective, proactive efforts to combat terrorism."

Recalling the tragedy of June 23, 1985, when Air India Flight 182 was destroyed mid-air by a bomb planted by Canada-based terrorists, killing all 329 on board, including over 80 children, Puri said the tragedy was not an accident but a "deliberate, heinous act carried out by fringe elements seeking to divide India."

The Minister stressed that terrorism and extremism are not issues of the past but present-day threats that continue to endanger innocent lives across the world.

"India has suffered the scourge of terrorism for decades -- from Jammu & Kashmir to Punjab to Mumbai. Time and again, our people have endured bombings, assassinations, and atrocities," he said, while noting that countries across the world are grappling with this problem as he highlighted that global terrorism-related deaths increased by 22 per cent in 2024.

Calling upon the Government of Canada to join India in countering this shared threat, Puri said: "Canada is a valued partner and friend. We share vibrant cultural and economic relations with each other. India and Canada are bound by democratic traditions."

He urged deeper collaboration between the two nations through intelligence sharing, counter-radicalisation efforts, and the disruption of terror financing. "India stands ready to do more. Our security agencies, intelligence apparatus, and diplomatic channels are fully committed to partnering with the world to ensure that such tragedies are never repeated."

The commemoration ceremony was attended by Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin, Canadian Minister of Public Safety Gary Anandasangaree, local Irish officials, first responders, and families of victims, all coming together in solemn remembrance. (ANI)

