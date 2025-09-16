Union Minister JP Nadda meets Mauritius PM Navinchandra Ramgoolam

New Delhi [India], September 16 (ANI): Union Minister JP Nadda met the Prime Minister of Mauritius, Navinchandra Ramgoolam, in the national capital on Tuesday to highlight the enduring cultural and civilisational ties between India and Mauritius, according to an official statement from the BJP's Foreign Affairs Department.

Nadda underscored the strong historical and cultural bonds linking the two nations and noted that the visit builds on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's earlier trip to Mauritius this year, which elevated bilateral relations to an Enhanced Strategic Partnership.

During the meeting, Nadda welcomed the recent initiatives announced in bilateral cooperation, including the establishment of an AYUSH Centre of Excellence in Mauritius and India's support for the new SSR National Hospital. He appreciated the launch of the first overseas Jan Aushadhi Kendra in Mauritius.

He also shared insights on the Bharatiya Janata Party's organisational structure, vision, and its structured global outreach under the Know BJP initiative. Proposing deeper party-to-party ties, Shri Nadda proposed a delegation exchange between the BJP and the Labour Party of Mauritius.

Both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to expand collaboration in healthcare and pharmaceuticals, underscoring the trust and friendship that define the India-Mauritius partnership.

Nadda was accompanied by Vijay Chauthaiwale, In-charge of the BJP's Foreign Affairs Department.

PM Ramgoolam is currently on an official visit to India from September 9 to September 16, during which he is holding a series of political, cultural and spiritual engagements.

Earlier in the day, President Droupadi Murmu met with the Mauritian Prime Minister at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, where both leaders underscored the unique and enduring bilateral relationship between New Delhi and Port Louis.

In a post on X by the Rashtrapati Bhavan, both leaders acknowledged the relationship between the two nations, which is rooted in their shared history, language, culture, and values.

President Murmu expressed confidence in Prime Minister Ramgoolam's leadership experience, noting that the ties will continue to grow stronger in the future. "Prime Minister Navinchandra Ramgoolam of Mauritius called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan. Both leaders agreed that the relations between our two countries are unique, rooted in our shared history, language, culture, and values. The President expressed confidence that with the vast leadership experience of Prime Minister Ramgoolam, long-standing India-Mauritius bilateral ties will further strengthen in the times to come," the Rashtrapati Bhavan stated in the post.

Ramgoolam, earlier, also paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat in the national capital as part of the concluding leg of his eight-day bilateral visit to India. After paying tribute at the Mahatma Gandhi memorial, Ramgoolam also signed the visitors' book at Rajghat.

The Mauritian PM arrived in New Delhi on Monday, where Union Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth received him. Before he visited the national capital, Ramgoolam visited the Tirumala Temple in Tirupati. He had also attended an event at the Bramarishi Ashram, where Siddhguru Sideswar Bramedswi Gurudev Swami, a revered spiritual leader, welcomed him. The Mauritius PM, along with his delegation, also visited Varanasi and, on September 11, met with Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri.

Later, he held a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. During the meeting, both leaders deepened their strategic and developmental partnership with the signing of multiple agreements and the announcement of a comprehensive Special Economic Package exceeding USD 680 million.

He also visited the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya on September 12. (ANI)

