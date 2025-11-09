DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / World / Union Minister Kiren Rijiju signs Bilateral Haj Agreement in Saudi Arabia, reviews 2026 pilgrimage preparations

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju signs Bilateral Haj Agreement in Saudi Arabia, reviews 2026 pilgrimage preparations

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 11:15 PM Nov 09, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
ANI 20251109173905
Advertisement

Jeddah [Saudi Arabia], November 9 (ANI): Union Minister of Minority Affairs and Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju was on an official visit to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia from November 7 to 9.

Advertisement

Kiren Rijiju was accompanied by a high-level delegation comprising Aseem R. Mahajan, Additional Secretary (Gulf), and Ram Singh, Joint Secretary (Haj), Ministry of Minority Affairs. The visit was undertaken at the invitation of Tawfiq bin Fawzan Al Rabiah, Minister of Hajj and Umrah, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Advertisement

On November 9, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju held a bilateral meeting with Tawfiq bin Fawzan Al Rabiah, Minister of Hajj and Umrah of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Advertisement

During the meeting, both ministers reviewed the ongoing Haj preparations, discussed measures to enhance coordination and logistical support, and reaffirmed their shared commitment to further streamline the pilgrimage process for Indian pilgrims.

The discussions focused on improving facilities, transportation, accommodation, and health services to ensure a smooth and comfortable pilgrimage experience.

Advertisement

Following the meeting, the two sides signed the Bilateral Haj Agreement between India and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for Haj 2026 in Jeddah. The country quota for India was confirmed at 175,025.

During the visit, the Minister also held an internal review meeting with officials of the Embassy of India, Riyadh, and the Consulate General of India, Jeddah, to assess the ongoing preparations for Haj 2026.

He appreciated the efforts made by the Mission and the Consulate teams in close coordination with Saudi authorities to ensure the welfare and comfort of Indian pilgrims.

The Minister also undertook field visits to key Haj and Umrah-related sites in Jeddah and Taif, including Terminal 1 and Haramain Station in Jeddah, to gain firsthand insight into the infrastructure and facilities available for pilgrims.

He also interacted with some of the members of the Indian diaspora in Jeddah and Taif.

The visit marks an important milestone in the deepening partnership between India and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

It reflects the shared commitment of both nations to expand cooperation across diverse fields, particularly in cultural exchange and community welfare.

The visit further reinforced the spirit of friendship, mutual respect, and collaboration that continues to guide India-Saudi Arabia relations, contributing positively to the welfare of pilgrims and the broader strengthening of bilateral ties. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts