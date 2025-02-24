DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / World / Union Minister Mandaviya, ILO Director-General Houngbo discuss collaboration to enhance labour welfare

Union Minister Mandaviya, ILO Director-General Houngbo discuss collaboration to enhance labour welfare

Mandaviya expressed India's commitment to worforce resilience aligning with Viksit Bharat 2047 and G20 priorities.
article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 02:11 PM Feb 24, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], February 24 (ANI): Union Minister of Labour and Employment Mansukh Mandaviya on Monday held talks with International Labour Organization (ILO) Director General Gilbert F Houngbo on Monday and discussed collaboration to enhance labour welfare and social security coverage.

Mandaviya expressed India's commitment to workforce resilience aligning with Viksit Bharat 2047 and G20 priorities. He said that he looked forward to deeper engagement with the ILO in shaping a more inclusive and sustainable future.

Advertisement

In a post on X, Mandaviya stated, "Had a productive bilateral meeting with the Director General, International Labour Organization, Mr. Gilbert F. Houngbo on collaboration to enhance labour welfare and social security coverage. Emphasised India's commitment to workforce resilience, aligning with Viksit Bharat 2047 and G20 priorities. I look forward to deeper engagement with the ILO in shaping a more inclusive and sustainable future."

Notably, India is a founding member of the ILO and has been a permanent member of the ILO Governing Body since 1922. The first ILO office in India was opened in 1928. Today, the ILO Country Office for India and Decent Work Technical Support Team (DWT) for South Asia is a centre of technical excellence that supports all nations in South Asia in realizing decent work for inclusive growth and sustainable development, according to ILO statement.

Advertisement

The ILO is devoted to promoting social justice and internationally recognized human and labour rights, pursuing its founding mission that social justice is essential to universal and lasting peace.

The only tripartite UN agency, since 1919, the ILO brings together governments, employers and workers of 187 Member States, to set labour standards, develop policies and devise programmes promoting decent work for all women and men. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper