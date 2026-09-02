Union Minister Manohar Lal holds talks with German counterpart Carsten Schneider on carbon markets and energy security

New Delhi [India], September 2 (ANI): The Union Minister for Power and Housing & Urban Affairs, Manohar Lal, held a bilateral meeting with the German Federal Minister for the Environment, Nature Conservation, Climate Protection and Nuclear Safety, Carsten Schneider, in New Delhi on Wednesday.

Advertisement

According to the Ministry of Power, the meeting was held to review and further strengthen the ongoing cooperation between India and Germany in the energy sector.

Advertisement

The discussions covered a wide range of areas, including energy security, electrification, low-carbon development, carbon markets and diversification of supply chains.

Advertisement

Both sides exchanged views on ongoing initiatives and explored avenues to deepen collaboration in these areas, building on the strong momentum in India-Germany relations, which recently marked 75 years of diplomatic relations and 25 years of Strategic Partnership.

Both Ministers agreed that energy security, low-carbon development and carbon markets are deeply interlinked, and that India-Germany cooperation across all three areas can be mutually reinforcing.

Advertisement

They reaffirmed their shared commitment to advancing a secure, affordable and sustainable energy future, and looked forward to continued engagement in the months ahead, the Ministry stated.

Today's meeting reinforces the growing momentum in India-Germany energy cooperation, building on decades of partnership and a shared commitment to sustainable development and energy security.

Highlighting the meeting, the office of Union Minister Manohar Lal wrote on X, "Hon'ble Union Minister of Power and Housing & Urban Affairs, Shri @mlkhattar, held a bilateral meeting with H.E. Mr. @schneidercar , German Federal Minister for the Environment, Nature Conservation, Climate Protection and Nuclear Safety, in New Delhi today."

"The meeting focused on strengthening India-Germany cooperation on energy security, electrification, low carbon development and carbon markets. Both sides reaffirmed their shared commitment to a secure, affordable and sustainable energy future," it added.

https://x.com/officeofmlk/status/2095162987258741155

Later, speaking with ANI, German Federal Minister Carsten Schneider highlighted the shared democratic values underpinning India-Germany relations and announced plans to deepen bilateral cooperation across economic and environmental sectors following high-level meetings in New Delhi.

Reflecting on his interactions with Indian counterparts, Minister Schneider emphasised the strength of bilateral leadership ties.

He highlighted his talks with key Indian leaders, including Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav, Union Minister for Commerce, and Union Minister for Power Manohar Lal.

Outlining the roadmap for future collaboration, Schneider confirmed that both nations have agreed to significantly expand joint efforts in technology and trade.

"So I actually have excellent relations with my colleague Mr. Bhupender Yadav. And Germany is of course a key country, is a key nation in terms of multilateralism, in terms of democracy, the values that unite us," he said.

"I also met the Commerce Minister, I met the Minister for Power and we've decided that over the next few years we are going to intensify our cooperation, of course on the economic front but also as far as sustainable technologies are concerned. For example, clean technology, efficient use of resources etc," he added. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)