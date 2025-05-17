DT
PT
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari interacts with Indian diaspora in Brazil

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari interacts with Indian diaspora in Brazil

ANI
Updated At : 01:52 PM May 17, 2025 IST
Sao Paulo [Brazil], May 17 (ANI): Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, engaged with the vibrant Indian diaspora community in Sao Paulo, Brazil, highlighting India's growing stature on the global stage, marked by robust economic growth, rapid infrastructure development, and strengthening international partnerships, according to a statement shared from Nitin Gadkari Office.

During the interaction, he emphasised the vast investment and innovation opportunities in India, particularly in biofuels, green hydrogen, clean energy, and flex-fuel mobility. He lauded the community's deep-rooted cultural values and their vital role in advancing India-Brazil ties through innovation, agri-business, energy, and digital collaboration.

Calling India a "land of opportunities," Gadkari invited the global Indian Diaspora to explore, invest, and partner in building a sustainable and prosperous future.

The details of his interaction were also shared on X.

https://x.com/nitin_gadkari/status/1923637070897029427

https://x.com/nitin_gadkari/status/1923637074139177378

Earlier on Wednesday, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari had represented India at the BRICS Transport Ministers' Meet in Brasilia, Brazil, articulating India's commitment to building a sustainable, resilient, and future-ready transport infrastructure.

The Minister of Road Transport and Highways also shared a video on X and wrote, "Represented India at the BRICS Transport Ministers' Meet in Brasilia -- driving the vision for a sustainable, resilient, and future-ready transport ecosystem."

Emphasising India's progress under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Gadkari highlighted flagship initiatives such as PM GatiShakti, the National Logistics Policy, Bharatmala, and Sagarmala--programmes that reflect India's commitment to creating an integrated and future-ready transport ecosystem that drives inclusive growth and strengthens regional connectivity.

Sharing a post on X, Gadkari wrote, "Honoured to represent India at the BRICS Transport Ministers' Meeting in Brasilia, where India's vision for sustainable, resilient, and multimodal transport infrastructure was shared with global partners. The discussion highlighted key transformative initiatives spearheaded under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji, including PM GatiShakti, the National Logistics Policy, Bharatmala, and Sagarmala."

The post added, "These flagship programmes reflect India's commitment to building an integrated, future-ready transport ecosystem that drives inclusive growth and regional connectivity." (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

