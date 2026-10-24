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Home / World / Union Minister Piyush Goyal interacts with Indian diaspora in Germany, lauds contribution to 'Karmabhoomi'

Union Minister Piyush Goyal interacts with Indian diaspora in Germany, lauds contribution to 'Karmabhoomi'

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ANI
Updated At : 01:07 AM Oct 24, 2026 IST
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Berlin [Germany], October 24 (ANI): Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal held an insightful interaction with members of the Indian diaspora in Germany, lauding their invaluable contributions to their adopted homeland while calling upon them to actively participate in India's rapid economic growth journey.

In a post on X, the Union Minister expressed immense pride in the achievements of the Indian expatriate community, highlighting their pivotal role as a living bridge in cementing the strategic and economic partnership between India and Germany.

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"It is always a pleasure to interact with our Indian diaspora! Had an insightful exchange with members of the Indian diaspora in Germany today," Goyal wrote.

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Commending their work ethic and standing in German society, the Minister noted how deeply the Indian community is respected across various professional and cultural sectors abroad.

Meanwhile, addressing members of the Indian community in Berlin, Union Minister Goyal said overseas Indians could serve as a "living bridge" between India and Germany by helping Indian businesses access international markets and establish commercial partnerships.

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Union Minister met with Carsten Coesfeld, Member of the Executive Board of Bertelsmann and CEO of Bertelsmann Investments.

"Explored avenues for investment in startups in India and across the media, education & technology sectors," he said.

He also held discussion with Bernd Montag, CEO of Siemens Healthineers AG, on strengthening the company's presence in India and partnering in medical technology and affordable healthcare.

"India's expanding healthcare sector, growing healthcare infrastructure, and focus on accessible care offer immense opportunities to advance MedTech innovation, digitalisation, and AI-driven solutions, bringing quality healthcare closer to every Indian," he said.

Goyal also met Levin Holle, Economic and Financial Policy Advisor to the Federal Chancellor of Germany and G7 & G20 Sherpa, in Berlin.

"Discussed taking forward the India-Germany economic partnership and expanding cooperation on shared global economic priorities and multilateral platforms," he said. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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