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Home / World / Union Minister Piyush Goyal invites French businesses, investors to partner with India

Union Minister Piyush Goyal invites French businesses, investors to partner with India

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ANI
Updated At : 09:53 AM Jun 16, 2026 IST
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Nice [France], June 16 (ANI): Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal invited French businesses and investors to partner with India as the two countries strive to advance their growth and prosperity.

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In a post on X, he shared that he attended the dinner hosted by renowned legal luminary and Chairperson of the Board of IIT Delhi, Harish Salve, alongside leaders of industry from India and France, members of the academic and research community, and innovators. Highlighting, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron, the two countries have a new momentum to the India-France partnership, elevated across cooperation across strategic, economic, technological & innovation-driven sectors.

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"Invited businesses & investors to partner with India in advancing shared growth & prosperity while working together towards a brighter & more sustainable future for the people of both nations," he said on X.

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While in France, Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal visited Sophia Antipolis, Europe's top science and technology hub, to boost India's deep-tech ties with European markets.

In a post on X, Goyal highlighted the visit to study the hub's unique ecosystem, which effectively integrates research, talent, and enterprise to drive rapid economic advancement.

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"A fascinating visit to Europe's Silicon Valley! Building on the momentum of #BharatInnovates2026, visited Sophia Antipolis, Europe's first and largest science and technology hub," he wrote.

Reflecting on the potential for synergy, Goyal noted, "With over 2,600 companies operating across cutting-edge sectors, the technology park offers a compelling example of how research, talent and enterprise can come together to drive economic growth and technological advancement."

During his engagements with industry leaders at the park, Minister Goyal championed India's vision under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, positioning the nation as a global powerhouse for innovation and manufacturing.

"Engaged with industry captains and invited them to become active partners in India's remarkable growth story under the leadership of PM @NarendraModi ji. As India advances towards becoming a global hub for innovation and manufacturing, the opportunities to collaborate, invest and scale together have never been more promising."

In a separate development, Goyal met Nice's Mayor Eric Ciotti to strengthen tech ties between India and France. Goyal said on an X post, "Wrapped up a productive day in Nice by hosting a dinner in the presence of the Mayor of Nice, Mr. Eric Ciotti, alongside distinguished leaders from government, business, innovation and investment ecosystems."

He emphasised that as India moves towards the vision of Viksit Bharat, its partnership with France is creating new avenues for co-innovation and technological progress, while developing solutions that benefit both countries as well as the wider global community.

He also noted that Nice is hosting Bharat Innovates 2026 at the Palais des Expositions, showcasing India's deep-tech capabilities on the global stage with 120 innovative startups and over 20 Institutes of Excellence spanning 13 key technology domains. The event has attracted participation from more than 350 leading investors and venture capitalists from across the world. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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