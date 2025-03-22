Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on 3-day visit to Singapore as India seeks to boost maritime cooperation

New Delhi [India], March 22 (ANI): The Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal, is embarking on a three-day official visit from 24-26 March to Singapore to take part in the Singapore Maritime Week invited by the Government of Singapore.

The Union Minister's visit is likely to further deepen the maritime cooperation between India and Singapore as he is scheduled to meet his counterpart from Singapore at the bilateral meet on the sidelines of the Singapore Maritime Week.

As per the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal is scheduled to meet some of the top maritime leaders in order to deliberate on ways and means to unlock opportunities in the maritime industry.

During the Singapore Maritime Week, Sonowal will participate at a high level dialogue on 'Navigating Global Maritime Trends in 2025 and Beyond.' The Union Minister will also meet senior ministers of Singapore Govt, viz Lee Hsien Loong, Murali Pillai, Dr Amy Khor among others.

Sonowal will also meet Brigit Gijsbers of the Netherlands during a bilateral meeting to further strengthen the bilateral maritime relationship between the two countries.

In order to bring in best practices of global maritime industry, Sarbananda Sonowal is also going to meet industry captains, and corporate leaders from maritime industry in Singapore as well as from other nations on the sidelines of Singapore Maritime Week.

The Union Minister will also interact with the Indian diaspora as well as pay his respects when he visits the INA Memorial during his trip to Singapore.

Sonowal will be accompanied to all official programmes by a team of senior officials from the Ministry of Ports, Shipping Waterways (MoPSW) as well as from the Indian High Commission in Singapore. (ANI)

