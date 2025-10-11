DT
Home / World / Union MoS shares India's vision at IUCN World Conservation Congress

Union MoS shares India's vision at IUCN World Conservation Congress

ANI
Updated At : 10:55 PM Oct 11, 2025 IST
Abu Dhabi [UAE], October 11 (ANI): Union MoS (Environment, Forest and Climate Change), Kirti Vardhan Singh, on Saturday shared India's vision for sustainable, nature-positive urban development that puts people and planet at the centre.

He was participating in the Ministerial Panel at the High-Level Dialogue on 'Transforming our Urban Environment: Pathways to Sustainability', on the sidelines of the IUCN World Conservation Congress, 2025, at Abu Dhabi, a statement by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change said.

Singh informed that India's efforts to foster carbon markets and promote renewable energy generation are a step towards achieving the clarion call of 'Mission LiFE' given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which serves as a guiding principle for sustainability initiatives across the globe.

The Government of India's approach emphasises integrated planning, scalable missions, and citizen-centric behavioural change, he stated.

Flagship initiatives such as the Smart Cities Mission mainstream energy efficiency, renewable integration, sustainable mobility, and resilient infrastructure. The Minister informed about the Government providing support to India's cities through three key pillars.

He said that these pillars include: Enabling frameworks and standards for green buildings, energy codes, and municipal finance.

Financing and risk-sharing being advanced through central grants, targeted viability-gap funding, and ongoing efforts to expand the city's access to municipal bond markets, including green bonds.

Capacity-building and knowledge systems including training, data platforms, and model projects under Smart Cities, AMRUT, and urban-planning reforms.

Singh noted that with the right vision, finance, and citizen engagement, urbanisation can become a powerful driver of low-carbon, inclusive development. India has adopted a holistic approach combining policy support, targeted schemes, and financial incentives. He talked about some of India's National programmes such as: The Smart Cities Mission, covering 100 cities, blends central funding with local planning to roll out smart street-lighting, rooftop solar, and building-energy management systems -- reducing electricity use while improving urban services. Energy-Efficient Building Codes guide cities in ensuring new construction is climate-friendly, as per the statement.

The Energy Conservation Act, amended in 2022, strengthens energy-efficiency standards for buildings, appliances, and industries, and enables the establishment of a domestic carbon-credit market that rewards cities and businesses for reducing their energy footprint.

The AMRUT programme has enabled municipalities to upgrade to energy-efficient water-supply and pumping systems, lowering both costs and energy demand, the statement said.

Looking ahead, Shri Singh said, the role of national governments is to provide stable policy frameworks that support cities in updating their bylaws and development regulations. They must work to expand access to innovative finance and deepen technology partnerships.

This, in turn, would encourage compact, transit-orientated, and energy-efficient urban growth. With such support, cities can advance faster toward energy-efficient, low-emission, and climate-resilient pathways that benefit their citizens and the planet.

As the countries of the Global South, including India, are urbanising rapidly, our goal must be to create cities that are liveable, green, and inclusive -- places where aspirations can thrive without losing the human touch, the Minister concluded. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

