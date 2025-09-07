DT
United Airlines Returns to Tel Aviv with New Chicago and Washington Flights



ANI
Updated At : 03:20 PM Sep 07, 2025 IST
Tel Aviv [Israel], September 7 (ANI/TPS): United Airlines will resume flights to Tel Aviv from Chicago O'Hare and Washington Dulles this November, marking the first time it has operated these routes since 2023.

Chicago flights start Nov. 1, operating four times weekly, while Washington D.C. flights begin Nov. 2 with three weekly departures. United remains the only U.S. airline offering direct service to Tel Aviv from both cities and continues to provide twice-daily flights from New York/Newark. (ANI/TPS)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

