United Airlines Returns to Tel Aviv with New Chicago and Washington Flights

Tel Aviv [Israel], September 7 (ANI/TPS): United Airlines will resume flights to Tel Aviv from Chicago O'Hare and Washington Dulles this November, marking the first time it has operated these routes since 2023.

Chicago flights start Nov. 1, operating four times weekly, while Washington D.C. flights begin Nov. 2 with three weekly departures. United remains the only U.S. airline offering direct service to Tel Aviv from both cities and continues to provide twice-daily flights from New York/Newark. (ANI/TPS)

