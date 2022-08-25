United Nations helps cash-strapped Pakistan, Afghanistan deal with heavy flooding

ANI

New York, August 25

The United Nations on Wednesday said it is helping Pakistan and Afghanistan deal with recent heavy flooding that has caused severe casualties and material damage in both countries.

"The UN team in Pakistan is boosting support to authorities in the most-affected provinces of Balochistan and Sindh. Till date, the UN team has mobilised USD 7 million to respond to the floods and has provided 1,100 metric ton of food rations, therapeutic feed and nutritional supplements," said Stephane Dujarric, spokesperson for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

Addressing a press briefing, Dujarric said a response plan is being finalised to coordinate the joint response and call for further resources, following a rapid assessment.

In Afghanistan, heavy rains and flash floods over the past week have impacted several provinces, affecting more than 8,200 families.

Between August 16 and 21, flash floods killed 63 people and injured 115 others, including women and children. Nearly 3,400 homes are estimated to have been damaged or destroyed.

The United Nations and humanitarian partners have deployed assessment teams to identify needs in the affected areas. The teams are providing life-saving assistance to people, including food, water and sanitation, tents, healthcare service, psycho-social support and other essential supplies, he said.

In the wake of massive floods across Pakistan, the Shehbaz Sharif government has launched an international appeal seeking funds for relief and rehabilitation of flood-hit people across the country.

