UNSC fails to adopt Brazil’s resolution calling for humanitarian pauses in Israel-Hamas conflict after US veto

PTI

United Nations, October 18

The UN Security Council on Wednesday failed to adopt a Brazil-led resolution calling for humanitarian pauses in the Israel-Hamas conflict to ensure delivery of aid after the US vetoed the text.

The 15-nation Council met and voted on the draft resolution that called for the rescission of the order for civilians and UN staff to evacuate all areas in Gaza north of the Wadi Gaza and relocate to southern Gaza.

The resolution received 12 votes in favour while Russia and Britain abstained.

The US, one of the five permanent members, voted against the resolution, leading to the failure of the Council to adopt the resolution.

For a resolution to be adopted in the Council, it must receive at least 9 votes in favour and not a single veto from any of the five permanent members.

Since the unprecedented attack by Hamas in southern Israel areas bordering Gaza on October 7, there have been more than 1,400 killed, most of them civilians, and about 200 people taken captive in Gaza.

In turn, Israeli strikes on Gaza have killed at least 2,778 people. Another 1,200 people across Gaza are believed to be buried under the rubble, alive or dead, health authorities in Gaza said.

