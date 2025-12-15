DT
Home / World / "Unjustifiable and may constitute war crimes": UN Secretary-General condemns attack on Bangladeshi peacekeepers in Sudan

"Unjustifiable and may constitute war crimes": UN Secretary-General condemns attack on Bangladeshi peacekeepers in Sudan

ANI
Updated At : 06:40 AM Dec 15, 2025 IST
New York [US], December 15 (ANI): United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has issued strong condemnation over the drone attacks targeting a United Nations Interim Force logistics base in Sudan's Kadugli, leaving six Bangladeshi peacekeepers dead and eight injured.

In a post on X on Sunday, the UN Secretary-General expressed his "heartfelt condolences" to the families of the peacekeeper and prayed for the "swift recovery" of those who were injured.

He noted that such assaults against UN peacekeepers are "unjustifiable" and "may constitute war crimes," reminding all parties of their obligation to protect UN staff and civilians.

"I strongly condemn the horrific drone attacks that targeted the UNISFA-Abyei logistics base in Kadugli, Sudan, resulting in fatalities & injuries of members of the Bangladeshi UN Peacekeeping contingent. My heartfelt condolences to the families of the fallen peacekeepers & the Government & people of Bangladesh. I wish a swift recovery to the injured," Guterres said.

"Attacks against UN peacekeepers like this one are unjustifiable & may constitute war crimes. I remind everyone of their obligation to protect UN personnel & civilians. There will need to be accountability," he added.

This comes a day after six Bangladeshi United Nations peacekeepers were killed and eight others were injured in a drone attack on a United Nations base in Abyei, Sudan.

Following the incident, the Bangladesh Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a statement strongly condemning the attack.

According to the statement issued on Saturday, the Bangladesh MoFA said the country mourns the loss of its "valiant sons" and expressed deep condolences to the bereaved families. The minister also conveyed prayers for the swift recovery of the injured peacekeepers.

"Bangladesh strongly condemns the attack today on the Bangladeshi peacekeepers who were serving under the UN peacekeeping mission in Sudan. Six Bangladeshi peacekeepers have died and eight were injured when a drone attack was carried out on a United Nations base in Abyei, Sudan," the statement read.

The Foreign Minister added that the government, through Bangladesh's Permanent Mission to the United Nations in New York, has requested the UN to ensure the best possible medical treatment for the injured personnel and that the Bangladesh Mission in New York is in close contact with the UN and is working to extend all necessary support to the Bangladeshi peacekeeping contingent in the region.

Earlier, Bangladesh's Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) confirmed the incident in a brief statement, calling it a "terrorist attack". (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

