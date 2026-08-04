Al Khasab [Oman], August 4 (ANI): A cargo vessel was struck by an unknown projectile approximately 20 nautical miles northeast of Al Khasab, Oman, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said on Tuesday.

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In a post on X, UKMTO said it had received a distress call regarding the incident after the cargo vessel broadcast a message over VHF Channel 16.

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"UKMTO has received a report of an incident 20NM northeast of Al Khasab, Oman. A cargo vessel has broadcasted on VHF 16 that they have been hit by an unknown projectile. Authorities are investigating," UKMTO said.

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The development comes amid heightened tensions in the region surrounding the Strait of Hormuz following remarks by US President Donald Trump on Monday regarding ongoing discussions with Iran.

Speaking to reporters at the Oval Office after signing an Executive Order establishing the first-ever Presidential Military Spouse Commission, Trump claimed that the United States had postponed a planned military strike against Iran after diplomatic interventions by Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Qatar and Iran.

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"This is a last chance. This is not something that if it doesn't happen, this is a last chance for them to sign a good document," Trump said while referring to the negotiations.

He also claimed that talks were taking place at Iran's request and reiterated that preventing Tehran from acquiring nuclear weapons remained Washington's primary objective.

Earlier on Monday, Trump also said discussions were underway regarding the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz and asserted that Iran would never be allowed to possess a nuclear weapon.

His remarks came after Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei rejected reports of direct or indirect negotiations with the United States and maintained that Tehran was not engaged in bilateral talks with Washington. Baghaei also said that an understanding between Iran and Oman on a new maritime traffic route through the Strait of Hormuz was only a technical arrangement for safe vessel movement and did not signify the reopening of the strategically important waterway.

The reported strike on the cargo vessel comes as diplomatic efforts continue over regional security and navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world's most critical maritime trade routes. (ANI)

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