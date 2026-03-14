DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM T20 World Cup Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / World / "Unlawful and irresponsible": Iranian envoy blames US, Israel for Strait of Hormuz tensions

"Unlawful and irresponsible": Iranian envoy blames US, Israel for Strait of Hormuz tensions

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 02:50 PM Mar 14, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

London [UK], March 14 (ANI): Iran's Ambassador to Britain and permanent representative to the International Maritime Organisation (IMO), Seyyed Ali Mousavi, has condemned the "unlawful and irresponsible" actions of the United States and Israel in the Strait of Hormuz, according to state broadcaster Press TV.

Advertisement

During a meeting with IMO President Arsenio Dominguez in London on Friday, Mousavi attributed the heightening tensions within the strategic waterway to repeated acts of aggression.

Advertisement

The Iranian diplomat asserted that the Islamic Republic is acting in self-defence under the United Nations Charter and within the framework of its inherent right. He further warned that Tehran will utilise all its military capabilities to defend its sovereignty, security, and national interests.

Advertisement

According to the Press TV report, Mousavi specifically highlighted threats made by the US Central Command (CENTCOM) against Iranian ports and maritime installations. He described such intimidations as being in line with flagrant and recurrent violations of international law.

He noted that these violations are currently occurring across the sectors of shipping, port infrastructure, and non-military sea facilities.

Advertisement

"Not only are such threats in violation of the fundamentals of international law and established rules concerning maritime security, they can also have adverse results on international shipping and regional stability," Mousavi stated.

As per the state broadcaster, the Ambassador appealed to the global community and international bodies, particularly the IMO, to take a stand against these violations. He urged an end to the authorisation and continuation of such moves to stop the escalation of maritime insecurity.

In response, the IMO President acknowledged Iran's significant role within the organisation and the global shipping industry, stressing the importance of protecting the safety of sailors and maintaining free shipping.

Regarding the ongoing tensions, Press TV reported that Dominguez noted that all countries reserve the right to act in self-defence. He emphasised the necessity of securing international maritime routes and preventing potential threats to the lives of seafarers. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts