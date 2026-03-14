"Unlawful and irresponsible": Iranian envoy blames US, Israel for Strait of Hormuz tensions

London [UK], March 14 (ANI): Iran's Ambassador to Britain and permanent representative to the International Maritime Organisation (IMO), Seyyed Ali Mousavi, has condemned the "unlawful and irresponsible" actions of the United States and Israel in the Strait of Hormuz, according to state broadcaster Press TV.

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During a meeting with IMO President Arsenio Dominguez in London on Friday, Mousavi attributed the heightening tensions within the strategic waterway to repeated acts of aggression.

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The Iranian diplomat asserted that the Islamic Republic is acting in self-defence under the United Nations Charter and within the framework of its inherent right. He further warned that Tehran will utilise all its military capabilities to defend its sovereignty, security, and national interests.

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According to the Press TV report, Mousavi specifically highlighted threats made by the US Central Command (CENTCOM) against Iranian ports and maritime installations. He described such intimidations as being in line with flagrant and recurrent violations of international law.

He noted that these violations are currently occurring across the sectors of shipping, port infrastructure, and non-military sea facilities.

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"Not only are such threats in violation of the fundamentals of international law and established rules concerning maritime security, they can also have adverse results on international shipping and regional stability," Mousavi stated.

As per the state broadcaster, the Ambassador appealed to the global community and international bodies, particularly the IMO, to take a stand against these violations. He urged an end to the authorisation and continuation of such moves to stop the escalation of maritime insecurity.

In response, the IMO President acknowledged Iran's significant role within the organisation and the global shipping industry, stressing the importance of protecting the safety of sailors and maintaining free shipping.

Regarding the ongoing tensions, Press TV reported that Dominguez noted that all countries reserve the right to act in self-defence. He emphasised the necessity of securing international maritime routes and preventing potential threats to the lives of seafarers. (ANI)

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