Unrest in Chinese city over Covid restrictions

Beijing, November 15
Crowds of people in the southern Chinese city of Guangzhou crashed through Covid barriers and marched down streets in chaotic scenes on Monday night, according to videos posted online, in a show of public resentment over coronavirus curbs.
Among the latest outbreaks in China, Guangzhou’s is the largest, with new daily infections of Covid-19 topping 5,000 for the first time and fuelling speculation that localised lockdowns could widen.
Videos widely shared on Twitter showed noisy scenes in Guangzhou’s Haizhu district of people charging down streets. — Reuters
