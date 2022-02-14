Unruly passenger incident forces American Airlines flight to divert to Kansas City

February 14
An American Airlines flight headed to Washington on Sunday was diverted to Kansas City after crew members and passengers subdued an unruly passenger, the airline said.
Flight 1775 from Los Angeles to Washington, D.C. landed in Kansas City International Airport at about 2:30 p.m. local time where it was met by law enforcement, American Airlines said in a statement.
"An unruly passenger displaying erratic behavior ... was ultimately subdued by our crew and with the help of other passengers," the airline said without providing further details of the incident.
US airlines have reported a record number of disruptive and sometimes violent incidents in 2021. The US Justice Department on Tuesday said it is "fully committed" to holding disruptive airline passengers who violate federal law accountable.
