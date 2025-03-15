DT
UNRWA collapse will doom generation of Palestinian Children: Commissioner-General

UNRWA collapse will doom generation of Palestinian Children: Commissioner-General

The Commissioner-General of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), Philippe Lazzarini, warned that the collapse of the agency would deprive an entire generation of Palestinian children of education.
ANI
Updated At : 10:21 PM Mar 15, 2025 IST
Gaza City [Palestine], March 15 (ANI/WAM): The Commissioner-General of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), Philippe Lazzarini, warned that the collapse of the agency would deprive an entire generation of Palestinian children of education.

In a press statement, Lazzarini said that there is a "real risk of the agency collapsing and imploding" if its severe financial crisis persists.

He added that if UNRWA collapses, "we will certainly sacrifice a generation of children who will be deprived of a proper education."

Lazzarini described UNRWA as a "lifeline" for approximately six million Palestinian refugees spread across the Gaza Strip, the West Bank, Lebanon, Jordan, and Syria.

Nearly 2,60,000 children have enrolled in UNRWA's distance learning program since January," the UN agency said in a statement. (ANI/WAM)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

