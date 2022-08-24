UNSC may become irrelevant: India

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, August 23

India warned that the failure to give representation to developing countries, especially India, presents the real danger of the UN being superseded by other plurilateral and multilateral groupings, which are more representative and transparent and, therefore, more effective. India’s Permanent Representative to UN Ruchira Kamboj said it was clear that the challenges the world was confronted with could not be dealt with through outdated systems and governing structures.