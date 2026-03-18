New York [US], March 18 (ANI): The Iranian Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the United Nations has formally addressed the global body, asserting that Israel must be held accountable for "ongoing aggression against Iran."

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According to state broadcaster Press TV, the envoy's letter further accused the Israeli regime of the "violation of the country's sovereignty and territorial integrity," resulting in the deaths of civilians and the destruction of vital infrastructure.

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In a direct communication sent on Tuesday to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and the President of the UN Security Council, Amir Saeid Iravani emphasised that the "UNSC must accept its fundamental responsibility towards protecting international peace."

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He further called for a formal investigation into "egregious violations of the UN charter and international law by the US and the Israeli regime."

The diplomatic message warned that the "UN Charter must not be weakened by the Israeli regime's normalisation of use of force."

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Highlighting the broader regional impact, Iravani noted that such actions represent a dangerous trend of "aggression towards regional countries."

Detailing the legal stance of the Islamic Republic, state broadcaster Press TV reported that the letter reaffirmed Iran's commitment to the UN Charter and international law.

However, it explicitly stated that the nation "continues to exercise its inherent right to protect its sovereignty, national integrity, and civilians against any aggression."

Iravani also addressed the role of neighbouring states, stressing the "international responsibility of governments to prevent their territory to be used for aggression."

The envoy called for "the observance of good neighbourliness" and demanded that these nations prevent the "continued use of their territories against the Islamic Republic of Iran."

The correspondence categorised the military actions as a "brazen violation of international law," insisting that the UN has a "statutory obligation to condemn the aggression categorically and unequivocally."

Iravani urged the Council to hold the "aggressors accountable in accordance with Chapter 7 of the UN Charter."

Providing a grim assessment of the conflict's toll, state broadcaster Press TV cited the letter's claim that since 28 February, the Israeli regime and the US have killed "at least 1,348 civilians," a figure that reportedly includes "233 women and 202 children."

The document further alleged that "19,734 civilian infrastructure" sites have been compromised.

Specific losses cited include the destruction of "16,191 living units, 1,617 commercial buildings, 77 medical centres and pharmacies, and 65 schools."

The current hostilities trace back to late February, when US and Israeli forces launched strikes against 30 targets across Tehran.

These actions led to the death of the former Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, and several other high-ranking Iranian officials.

In the aftermath of these events, Iranian forces have responded with "barrages of missiles and drones" directed at Israeli-occupied territories and US regional installations.

State broadcaster Press TV noted that Tehran views these counter-strikes as "legitimate self-defence."

Invoking "Article 51 of the United Nations Charter," Iranian officials maintained that the country possesses the "legal right to defend itself."

They argued that these measures are necessary responses to "acts of aggression" carried out by the United States and the Israeli regime. (ANI)

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