DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026 Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / World / "UNSC must accept responsibility for protecting international peace": Iran's UN envoy

"UNSC must accept responsibility for protecting international peace": Iran's UN envoy

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 02:05 PM Mar 18, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New York [US], March 18 (ANI): The Iranian Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the United Nations has formally addressed the global body, asserting that Israel must be held accountable for "ongoing aggression against Iran."

Advertisement

According to state broadcaster Press TV, the envoy's letter further accused the Israeli regime of the "violation of the country's sovereignty and territorial integrity," resulting in the deaths of civilians and the destruction of vital infrastructure.

Advertisement

In a direct communication sent on Tuesday to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and the President of the UN Security Council, Amir Saeid Iravani emphasised that the "UNSC must accept its fundamental responsibility towards protecting international peace."

Advertisement

He further called for a formal investigation into "egregious violations of the UN charter and international law by the US and the Israeli regime."

The diplomatic message warned that the "UN Charter must not be weakened by the Israeli regime's normalisation of use of force."

Advertisement

Highlighting the broader regional impact, Iravani noted that such actions represent a dangerous trend of "aggression towards regional countries."

Detailing the legal stance of the Islamic Republic, state broadcaster Press TV reported that the letter reaffirmed Iran's commitment to the UN Charter and international law.

However, it explicitly stated that the nation "continues to exercise its inherent right to protect its sovereignty, national integrity, and civilians against any aggression."

Iravani also addressed the role of neighbouring states, stressing the "international responsibility of governments to prevent their territory to be used for aggression."

The envoy called for "the observance of good neighbourliness" and demanded that these nations prevent the "continued use of their territories against the Islamic Republic of Iran."

The correspondence categorised the military actions as a "brazen violation of international law," insisting that the UN has a "statutory obligation to condemn the aggression categorically and unequivocally."

Iravani urged the Council to hold the "aggressors accountable in accordance with Chapter 7 of the UN Charter."

Providing a grim assessment of the conflict's toll, state broadcaster Press TV cited the letter's claim that since 28 February, the Israeli regime and the US have killed "at least 1,348 civilians," a figure that reportedly includes "233 women and 202 children."

The document further alleged that "19,734 civilian infrastructure" sites have been compromised.

Specific losses cited include the destruction of "16,191 living units, 1,617 commercial buildings, 77 medical centres and pharmacies, and 65 schools."

The current hostilities trace back to late February, when US and Israeli forces launched strikes against 30 targets across Tehran.

These actions led to the death of the former Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, and several other high-ranking Iranian officials.

In the aftermath of these events, Iranian forces have responded with "barrages of missiles and drones" directed at Israeli-occupied territories and US regional installations.

State broadcaster Press TV noted that Tehran views these counter-strikes as "legitimate self-defence."

Invoking "Article 51 of the United Nations Charter," Iranian officials maintained that the country possesses the "legal right to defend itself."

They argued that these measures are necessary responses to "acts of aggression" carried out by the United States and the Israeli regime. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
youngInnovater
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts