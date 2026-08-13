UNSC report links Al-Qaida in Indian Subcontinent to November 2025 Red Fort blast

New York [US], August 13 (ANI): The United Nations Security Council officially attributed the November 2025 blast near Delhi's iconic Red Fort, which claimed the lives of 11 people, to Al-Qaida in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS), according to its 38th report of the Analytical Support and Sanctions Monitoring Team.

Advertisement

The report, published on Monday, stated that the AQIS had continued to evolve from a fragmented organisation into a regional terrorist entity, developing logistics and financial networks while operating through decentralised, small and scattered cells.

Advertisement

"Al-Qaida in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS, not listed) continued to evolve from a fragmented group into a regional terrorist entity; it established logistics and financial networks, working in decentralised, small, scattered cells instead of large units. The attack in November 2025 on the Red Fort in Delhi was officially attributed to AQIS," the report read.

Advertisement

It also expressed concern over attempts by the group to exploit Bangladesh to establish cells there.

The assessment marks a significant development in the attribution of the Red Fort attack, which had earlier been linked by a UN Member State to Jaish-i-Mohammed (JiM).

Advertisement

According to the UNSC Monitoring Team's 37th report, one Member State had said JiM claimed responsibility for a series of attacks and was also reported to be linked to the November 2025 Red Fort attack in New Delhi, which it said killed 11 people.

The November 2025 blast occurred in Delhi at around 7 pm when an explosion ripped through a moving Hyundai i20 near the iconic Red Fort.

The vehicle was allegedly being driven by Umar Un Nabi, who is suspected of having carried out the attack as a suicide bomber and was killed in the blast.

The blast killed 11 people and injured more than two dozen others.

The latest UNSC assessment also highlighted broader concerns over the activities and capabilities of Al-Qaida and Islamic State (ISIL/Da'esh) affiliates.

The report said Al-Qaida and ISIL had for years shown an interest in developing chemical and biological weapons, although they had so far been unable to overcome the technical challenges associated with producing such weapons.

It further said instructions on developing chemical and biological agents had been circulated widely in online terrorist communities.

"Al-Qaida and ISIL (Da'esh) have shown a sustained interest over many years in developing chemical and biological weapons but so far have failed to overcome the associated technical challenges. Instructions on how to develop such weapons have been shared widely within online terrorist communities," the report stated.

The report cited material allegedly published by ISIL's English-language Invade magazine in February, including instructions relating to botulinum toxin and cyanide.

The Monitoring Team also said ISIL-K had shown particular interest in ricin and had circulated instructions on developing the toxin over the previous 12 months.

"For example, in February, ISIL (Da'esh)'s English-language Invade magazine included instructions on how to develop botulinum toxin and cyanide. ISIL-K has shown a particular interest and, over the past 12 months, circulated instructions on developing the toxin ricin," it added.

Meanwhile, the Rouse Avenue Court has listed the National Investigation Agency's (NIA) chargesheet in the November 2025 Red Fort car blast case for taking cognisance on August 27 after the NIA had filed a 7500-page chargesheet against 11 accused persons suspected to be behind the attack.

The prosecution's complaint runs into thousands of pages and cites more than 580 witnesses. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)