DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / World / UP: Sonauli border reopens after four-day closure amid Nepal unrest; trucks with essentials allowed

UP: Sonauli border reopens after four-day closure amid Nepal unrest; trucks with essentials allowed

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 02:30 PM Sep 12, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Maharajganj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 12 (ANI): The Sonauli India-Nepal border in the Maharajganj district of Uttar Pradesh reopened on Friday after being closed for four days amid ongoing unrest in Nepal due to the widespread Gen Z protest in the country.

Advertisement

The reopening has allowed trucks carrying essential goods to cross over into Nepal, following days of suspension that left hundreds of truck drivers stranded on the Indian side.

During the closure, transporters faced significant losses as perishable goods such as onions, coconuts, and raw materials began to spoil. With tensions still high across parts of Nepal, many drivers expressed continued concern about safety while entering the country.

Advertisement

One truck driver named Vishnu, transporting coconuts from Tamil Nadu to Kathmandu, shared his experience, stating that he was stuck at the border for four days and hoped that the situation in the country would be "good".

"We were stuck here for four days. The borders opened here; hopefully it is all good even ahead in Kathmandu, Nepal... I am a little scared... We were struck here, but we had all the food and water," he said.

Advertisement

The border closure was a direct result of the violent Gen Z-led protests that have rocked Nepal in recent days, triggered by the government's social media ban and broader political instability and corruption in the country.

Amid a severe fuel shortage in Nepal, trucks are also now entering India from Nepal to purchase petrol and diesel.

A truck driver coming from Nepal said, "There is no fuel there. The Nepal government has sent us to India to buy fuel. All petrol pumps in Nepal are closed... I hope the situation improves and India-Nepal relations grow stronger."

"We are going to India after 8 days... There's no fuel available in Nepal," another driver added.

Meanwhile, the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) has so far apprehended 67 inmates, including a woman, while they were attempting to cross into India through various checkpoints along the India-Nepal border after fleeing different jails in Nepal amid the ongoing unrest.

Meanwhile, the death toll from the protests in the Kathmandu Valley has climbed to 34, as reported by The Himalayan Times, citing data released by the Ministry of Health and Population of Nepal.

According to The Himalayan Times, over 1,368 people have been injured amid the protests across the country. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts