Urmia University students set to return: Over 30 book tickets via Armenia as Indian students exit Iran

Tehran [Iran], March 10 (ANI): In a significant development for the Indian community in Iran, nearly all Indian students at Urmia University of Medical Sciences are planning to return, and over 30 have already booked tickets via Armenia.

According to Dr Mohammad Momin Khan, President of the All India Medical Students Association (AIMSA) J-K, nearly all students from Urmia University of Medical Sciences are planning to return. A group of over 30 students has already booked tickets and is expected to reach New Delhi on March 15 via Dubai, while others are scheduled to arrive on March 16.

Students from Qom are also expected to join the groups from Urmia. AIMSA noted that many remaining students are monitoring the safe arrival of the first group before committing to the same route.

The move comes as students utilise a transit route through the Armenian border, a plan coordinated with specific conditions from the Indian Embassy. The Embassy's official advisory remains that students should stay in their current locations, as there is currently no official evacuation plan in place.

Approximately 30+ students from Urmia University have confirmed bookings. They are scheduled to travel via Dubai, arriving in the national capital around 1:25 AM on March 15.

A second group of students is expected to arrive on March 16, with students from Qom also preparing to join the transit group.

Students must provide the Embassy with a confirmed flight ticket from Armenia to India before being cleared to move toward the border. A $10 visa fee is required at the Armenia crossing.

The All India Medical Students' Association (AIMSA) noted that the remaining student body is closely monitoring the first group's journey. "Students informed AIMSA that if the first group safely reaches India, other students will follow the same route," the association stated.

Currently, there is no official government evacuation plan, and students choosing this path are doing so under their own responsibility, maintaining a 5-7 day buffer for the transit through Armenia.

The Indian Embassy in Iran is facilitating the evacuation of Indian students via the Armenian land border, providing logistical support to reach the border.

The proposed plan involves students travelling to Qom for an overnight stay in Embassy-arranged accommodation, followed by a journey to the Zulfa border to enter Armenia. Students have been advised to maintain a 5-7 day buffer between leaving Iran and their scheduled flight from Armenia.

There are certain conditions to be met, like students must book their flight tickets from Armenia to New Delhi and submit a copy to the Indian Embassy for verification, a $10 visa fee is required at the Armenia border, and if students arrive in Armenia before their flight, they'll need to arrange their own accommodation.

The Embassy might arrange a bus for transportation and hotel accommodation in Urmia if 40-50 students opt for this route. Students choosing this route will travel at their own risk, and the Embassy won't take responsibility. (ANI)

