US advises Americans in Saudi Arabia to follow Civil Defence alerts amid Houthi attacks

Riyadh [Saudi Arabia], October 20 (ANI): The United States has advised its citizens in Saudi Arabia to follow Civil Defence alerts and exercise extreme caution amid heightened security concerns following reported missile and unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) attacks on airports in the Kingdom.

In a security alert issued on October 19, the US Embassy in Saudi Arabia urged American citizens to remain vigilant and follow safety instructions issued by Saudi Arabia's Civil Defence through cellular broadcasts.

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“U.S. citizens are reminded to follow the guidance of national alerts released by Saudi Arabia’s Civil Defence via cellular broadcast,” the embassy stated.

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The advisory warned of potential further attacks on airports, airspace closures, flight cancellations and travel disruptions, urging Americans to exercise extreme caution while using airports in the Kingdom.

The alert comes amid heightened regional tensions, with Houthi military spokesperson Brigadier General Yahya Saree claiming that Saudi forces carried out 110 airstrikes and missile attacks across several Yemeni governorates over a 24-hour period, resulting in more than 30 casualties, mostly women and children. The claims have not been independently verified in the supplied information.

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According to the US Embassy, operations at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh remained suspended, while King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah and King Fahd International Airport in Dammam continued operating amid some delays and cancellations.

The embassy advised travellers to verify flight departure information directly with airlines and airports, adding that private cars, trains and buses could serve as alternatives to air travel.

All land border crossings, including the King Fahd Causeway connecting Saudi Arabia and Bahrain, remained operational. Highways and roads in and around Riyadh, Jeddah and Dhahran were also operational, the advisory stated.

The US mission said American government employees working in Saudi Arabia require special authorisation from the Chief of Mission to use any airport in the Kingdom following the recent missile and UAV attacks.

It also highlighted restrictions on US government employees travelling within 20 miles of the Yemen border and requirements for special authorisation to visit the provinces of Jizan, Asir and Najran, as well as the cities of Qatif, Yanbu and Taif.

The embassy further warned American citizens against photographing or sharing information related to missile interceptions, drone activity and impact sites, citing Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Interior.

“Filming, publishing, or sharing information related to counter missiles and drones, and their impact sites, exposes you to legal liability,” the advisory quoted the ministry as warning.

The embassy urged Americans to avoid demonstrations and large gatherings, monitor local media, follow instructions from Saudi authorities and remain alert at locations publicly associated with the United States.

It also advised citizens to keep their mobile phones charged and enrol in the State Department's Smart Traveller Enrollment Program (STEP) to receive security updates and facilitate communication with the embassy during emergencies.

Regular and emergency consular services for US citizens remain available, the advisory said. (ANI)

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