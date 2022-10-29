US, allies say no biological arms in Ukraine; Russia refutes claim

United Nations, October 28

The US and its Western allies on Thursday dismissed Russia’s claims that banned biological weapons activities are taking place in Ukraine with American support, calling the allegation disinformation and fabrication.

Recovered drones & documents: Russia The Russian military has recovered drones capable of spraying bioagents and documents that are related to a research on the possibility of spreading pathogens through bats and migrating birds. Vasily Nebenzya, Russia’s UN Ambassador

Russia’s UN ambassador, Vasily Nebenzya, said Moscow will pursue a UN investigation of its allegations that both countries are violating the convention prohibiting the use of biological weapons. The dispute came in the third UN Security Council meeting on Ukraine-related issues that Russia has called since Tuesday.

Nebenzya said the Russian military had recovered drones capable of spraying bioagents and documents that he said were related to a research on the possibility of spreading pathogens through bats and migrating birds.

The 310-page document that Russia passed on to the council members this week alleging there was “military biological” activity in Ukraine with support of the US Defence Department.

The document includes an official complaint to the council under the Article VI of the 1972 biological weapons convention.

Russia’s allegation of secret American biological warfare labs in Ukraine has been disputed by independent scientists, Ukrainian leaders and officials at the White House and Pentagon.

Nebenzya took the floor for a second time at the end of the meeting and said Western ambassadors regularly accused Russia of sounding “false alarms,” disseminating “disinformation” and preventing the Security Council from discussing more important issues. — AP

