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Home / World / US Ambassador Gor announces visit of top defence official to India

US Ambassador Gor announces visit of top defence official to India

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ANI
Updated At : 01:00 AM Mar 24, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], March 24 (ANI): US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor has announced the upcoming visit of top defence official Elbridge Colby to the country.

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In a post on the social media platform X, Ambassador Gor expressed his anticipation for the arrival of the United States Under Secretary of War for Policy. "Looking forward to welcoming @USWPColby to India!" he stated.

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The visit marks a landmark moment as it is Colby's first official trip to the country. He is widely regarded as "one of the key figures behind the making of US defence policy" during the second term of the Trump administration.

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This high-level mission follows closely on the heels of a series of engagements by other senior American military leaders, including Indo-Pacific Commander Admiral Samuel Paparo and US Space Command chief General Stephen Whiting.

The timing of the arrival is particularly significant as it coincides with the ongoing conflict in West Asia. The regional war has led to the "choking supply lines of key products such as crude oil, gas, and fertiliser" for India and other Asian nations.

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Against this backdrop, the diplomatic outreach comes as New Delhi and Washington intensify efforts to rehabilitate bilateral relations following a period of heightened tension.

These frictions were previously fuelled by trade disputes, the India-Pakistan conflict in May, and India's procurement of Russian energy.

While the "conclusion of a framework agreement on trade in February" provided a foundation for improved ties, the agreement currently requires renegotiation. This follows a US Supreme Court ruling that declared the "Trump tariffs were illegal," necessitating a fresh finalisation of the trade pact.

Furthermore, the visit builds upon the security foundation established in October, when Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth signed a "10-year defence framework" aimed at bolstering security cooperation within the Indo-Pacific region. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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