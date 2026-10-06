DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / World / US Ambassador Gor hosts Pacific Command chief Admiral Paparo during India visit to advance defence ties

US Ambassador Gor hosts Pacific Command chief Admiral Paparo during India visit to advance defence ties

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 03:55 AM Oct 06, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], October 6 (ANI): US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor hosted US Pacific Command chief Admiral Samuel Paparo in the national capital as part of the Admiral's India visit aimed at advancing the US-India Major Defence Partnership.

Gor hosted the dinner at Roosevelt House during Paparo's October 5 to October 8 visit to India, according to a media note issued by the US Embassy.

Advertisement

In a post on X, Gor said he was "honoured" to host Admiral Paparo, acknowledging him as one of "America’s most consequential military leaders".

Advertisement

Admiral Paparo commands America's oldest and largest geographic combatant command, with approximately 400,000 military and civilian personnel across a region spanning roughly half the globe.

"Honoured to host Admiral Samuel Paparo in India. One of America’s most consequential military leaders, Admiral Paparo commands U.S. Pacific Command, the nation’s oldest and largest geographic combatant command, overseeing approximately 400,000 military and civilian personnel across a region spanning roughly half the globe," Gor said in his post.

Advertisement

Gor said the gathering brought together senior military leadership from both countries to highlight the importance of the bilateral defence partnership.

Paparo was joined by Chief of Defence Staff General NS Raja Subramani, Chief of the Army Staff General Dhiraj Seth, Vice Chief of the Air Staff Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit, Chief of Integrated Defence Staff Air Marshal Tejinder Singh and other senior defence officials at the dinner.

According to the US Embassy, the evening highlighted "the growing strength, ambition, and importance of the US-India Major Defense Partnership".

The US Embassy also stated Paparo was recently featured on the cover of TIME Magazine in a profile examining his role in maintaining American military strength in the Pacific and building deterrence in the region.

Montana Governor Greg Gianforte, who is visiting India with a delegation of business and industry leaders, also attended the dinner.

The US Embassy said Gianforte's participation underscored the economic dimension of the relationship and the expanding role of American states, businesses and innovators in deepening bilateral trade and investment.

"Together, the evening reflected the breadth of a U.S.-India relationship whose defense and economic foundations continue to grow stronger," the US Embassy said. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts