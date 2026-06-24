US Ambassador Gor, Telangana Dy CM unveil 'Donald Trump Avenue' at Freedom 250 celebrations in Hyderabad

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 24 (ANI): US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor and Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Tuesday jointly unveiled a ceremonial plaque commemorating the renaming of the road adjoining the US Consulate in Hyderabad as "Donald Trump Avenue" during a gala reception marking the 250th anniversary of American Independence.

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The "Freedom 250" event, held to commemorate the milestone anniversary of the United States, brought together senior diplomats, government officials, and leaders from the business, aerospace, defence and technology sectors.

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According to a statement issued on the occasion, the special designation by the Government of Telangana honours the United States and reflects Hyderabad's growing role in strengthening US-India engagement.

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Ambassador Gor and Deputy Chief Minister Vikramarka presided over the event, which also highlighted the expanding strategic and economic partnership between India and the United States. Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and US Consul General in Hyderabad Laura Williams also participated in the celebrations.

Speaking at the event, Ambassador Gor praised Hyderabad's growing importance in the bilateral relationship and underscored the region's contribution to strategic cooperation.

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"Nowhere is the high-speed trajectory of our partnership more evident than in Hyderabad. From HITEC City to aerospace and defence, this region represents progress that is defining our bilateral momentum," Gor said.

Referring to economic cooperation between the two countries, he added, "With our interim trade agreement and Mission India on track to bring over USD 20 billion of new investment to the United States, we are proving that America First does not mean America alone."

The ambassador also thanked the Telangana government for the road renaming initiative.

"We are deeply grateful to the Government of Telangana for the generous tribute of naming Donald Trump Avenue, a gesture that reflects the kind of strong, respectful partnership President Trump has championed for America," he said.

Congratulating the American people on the occasion of the country's 250th Independence Day celebrations, Deputy Chief Minister Vikramarka highlighted Telangana's role in advancing India-US ties.

"As the United States marks Freedom 250, Hyderabad is proud to stand as one of India's strongest bridges to America," Vikramarka said.

US Consul General Laura Williams, who was presiding over her first Independence Day reception in Hyderabad, emphasised the region's growing role in innovation and technology collaboration.

"Hyderabad's innovation ecosystem, spanning aerospace, defence, artificial intelligence, and biopharma across Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and Odisha, is shaping the global future, and this consulate is committed to ensuring the talent and ideas flow freely to fuel that growth," Williams said.

The event also served as a platform to showcase growing cooperation between the two countries across sectors, including technology, defence, trade, innovation and investment. (ANI)

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