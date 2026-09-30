US Ambassador Sergio Gor hosts Ambassadors Regional Conference in India; US Secy of State Rubio joins

New Delhi [India], September 30 (ANI): United States Ambassador to India Sergio Gor on Tuesday hosted the US Ambassadors Regional Conference in India, convening American envoys and Chiefs of Mission stationed across South and Central Asia to review regional priorities and diplomatic engagement.

Welcoming his diplomatic counterparts to the high-level regional meeting, Gor said on X,"Great to have all our SCA Ambassadors in India!."

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The conference hosted by Gor brought together United States Ambassadors and mission heads from eleven nations across the South and Central Asian Affairs (SCA) bureau to coordinate strategic, economic, and security priorities.

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Acknowledging Gor’s hosting of the regional conclave, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on X: "Earlier today, I called into our Ambassadors Regional Conference in India, hosted by Ambassador Sergio Gor. It was great to speak with our U.S. Ambassadors and Chiefs of mission from Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, Bangladesh, India, Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka. Our Ambassadors are proudly making America safer, stronger, and more prosperous!"

Earlier on Monday, Gor visited the Golden Temple in Amritsar and paid his respects at the revered Sikh shrine.

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He also visited Jallianwala Bagh and the Partition Museum.

Sharing pictures from his visit, in a post on X, Gor described the day as memorable. "A memorable day in Amritsar visiting the Golden Temple, Jallianwala Bagh, and the Partition Museum. Grateful for the warm welcome!."

Gor's visit to Amritsar is part of his travels across different parts of the country after he took charge as the US Ambassador to India. He has also recently travelled to Srinagar and Leh.

During his visit to Rajasthan, the envoy witnessed Exercise Yudh Abhyas 2026 and the second edition of the multinational air exercise Tarang Shakti. Marking his arrival at the site, Gor also posted on X, "Just touched down at Mahajan Field Firing Range in Rajasthan for Yudh Abhyas 2026, India's largest bilateral defence exercise with any nation. Looking forward to seeing US Army and Indian troops train side by side."

Sharing his observations on X, Gor wrote, "Impressive to see U.S. and Indian forces training together at Mahajan Field Firing Range. This exercise reflects the strength of our defence partnership, trust, readiness, interoperability, and shared purpose. Proud of what @USArmy and @adgpi are achieving together." (ANI)

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