Home / World / US Ambassador Sergio Gor hosts reception with key diplomats, business leaders

US Ambassador Sergio Gor hosts reception with key diplomats, business leaders

ANI
Updated At : 05:30 AM Feb 10, 2026 IST
New Delhi [India], February 10 (ANI): US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor hosted a reception at his residence on Monday evening, bringing together prominent leaders from the diplomatic community, the business sector, and key partners from both India and the United States.

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal, British High Commissioner to India Lindy Cameron and Ambassador of the European Union to India Herve Delphin also attended the reception hosted at Gor's residence.

Gor highlighted the immense potential of the India-US partnership.

In a post on X, he said, "Hosted a warm reception at home tonight with dear friends from India, the diplomatic community, business leaders and partners from the US. Amid our nations' renewed trade framework and deepening strategic ties, the real magic happens in these personal moments--where trust, ideas, and shared futures spark. A special thank you to S Jaishankar, Piyush Goyal and over 75 Ambassadors who attended. Here's to the boundless potential between India & America!"

Earlier in the day, Gor held talks with Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Ashwini Vaishnaw.

In a post on X, Gor said, "A GREAT meeting! So many opportunities ahead! Very much looking forward to working with you."

Vaishnaw said, "Good meeting with Mr. Sergio Gor, U.S. Ambassador to India. Discussed strengthening our strategic ties, with a focus on semiconductors, electronics manufacturing and supply chain resilience. Look forward to strong participation from the U.S. in the AI Impact Summit 2026."

Goyal on Monday credited Gor for the successful conclusion of the framework for the India-US interim trade agreement, praising his "support and personal leadership" in strengthening bilateral economic ties between the two countries.

Speaking at a reception hosted at Ambassador Gor's residence in the national capital, the Commerce Minister said, "I must place on record that the trade deal would not have been possible but for his support and his personal leadership in the entire engagement. Thank you very much, Sergio, for all that you've done to further strengthen this bond between the US and India."

Goyal also wished the US Ambassador a pleasant tenure in India, noting that the country's warmth and hospitality would make his work "great fun". (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

