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Home / World / US Ambassador Sergio Gor visits Golden Temple in Amritsar

US Ambassador Sergio Gor visits Golden Temple in Amritsar

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ANI
Updated At : 11:52 AM Sep 28, 2026 IST
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Amritsar (Punjab) [India], September 28 (ANI): US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor on Monday visited the Golden Temple in Amritsar to pay his respects, with security arrangements put in place around the shrine during his visit.

Gor has been visiting various parts of Indi as part of his mandate. He recently travelled to Srinagar and Leh.

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Meanhwile, Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar) Acting President Emaan Singh Mann said he would raise issues concerning Punjab, Sikh rights and India-Pakistan relations with Gor during the Ambassador’s visit.

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Speaking to ANI, Mann said the visit was significant for the Sikh community and that he would raise several issues with the US Ambassador, including the situation in Punjab and India-Pakistan relations.

Mann said Punjab, particularly the border areas of Amritsar, faces risks from tensions between India and Pakistan. Referring to Operation Sindoor and the Indus Waters Treaty, he called for dialogue and restoration of water cooperation between the two countries.

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He said his party had submitted a seven-point set of demands, including sustained US diplomatic engagement to prevent renewed India-Pakistan hostilities, restoration of water cooperation, consideration of the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India Pipeline (TAPI) pipeline and opening the India-Pakistan border for lawful trade, travel and pilgrimage.

Mann said opening the border could boost Punjab’s economy and facilitate trade with Central Asian countries. He also raised concerns over cross-border smuggling of drugs and weapons.

The SAD (Amritsar) leader further said he would raise issues related to Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) elections, religious freedom and the case of Sikh human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra. He also raised what he described as the Sikh community’s right to self-determination.

Mann said his party had urged the United States to support an inquiry into issues concerning Sikh rights and sought recognition of what he described as an independent Sikh state.

Meanwhile, heavy security arrangements were made around the Golden Temple ahead of Gor’s visit.

Speaking to ANI, RPS Sandhu, DCP Law and Order, Amritsar, said, “The Ambassador is coming; we have made proper arrangements for his security and to tackle every situation. We are ready.”

On reports of wall writings, Sandhu said, “We have made proper arrangements from every side. Proper security is maintained, and no mischievous elements have done anything.”

On the deployment, Sandhu said, “We have civil and uniformed personnel; around 150 personnel are deployed. Inside as well, outside as well, in civil as well as in uniform. Our full force is ready.” (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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