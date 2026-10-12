DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / World / US Ambassador Sergio Gor visits Kolkata; experiences Durga Puja festivities, extends greetings

US Ambassador Sergio Gor visits Kolkata; experiences Durga Puja festivities, extends greetings

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 06:56 PM Oct 12, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Kolkata (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 12 (ANI): US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor returned to Kolkata on Monday, visited Durga Puja pandals and extended festive greetings, praising the creativity, community spirit and warmth that characterise the celebrations.

In a post on X, Gor shared his experience of visiting the pandals and expressed appreciation for the festival's cultural significance.

Advertisement

“Great to be back in Kolkata! Visited some beautiful pandals and experienced firsthand the incredible creativity, community spirit, and warmth. I can see why this celebration is so special. Happy Durga Puja to everyone celebrating!” Gor said.

Advertisement

Durga Puja, also known as Durgotsava or Sharodotsava, is one of the most prominent Hindu festivals, celebrating Goddess Durga's victory over the buffalo demon Mahishasura. According to Hindu mythology, the festival marks the goddess's triumph over evil and her arrival on Earth to bless devotees.

In West Bengal, particularly Kolkata, the celebrations are marked by elaborately decorated pandals, artistic installations, cultural performances and community gatherings that attract visitors from across India and abroad.

Advertisement

The main days of Durga Puja in 2026 are scheduled to be observed from October 17 to October 21. The festivities include traditional rituals such as Chakkhu Daan, the symbolic painting of the goddess's eyes, Bodhan, Anjali and Sandhi Puja.

The celebrations culminate in Vijaya Dashami, when devotees bid farewell to the goddess, followed by the immersion of idols in water bodies.

Gor's visit to Kolkata comes amid his engagements across India since assuming office as the US Ambassador. He has recently travelled to Srinagar, Leh, Rajasthan and Amritsar as part of his visits to different parts of the country.

Earlier on September 30, Gor also hosted the US Ambassadors Regional Conference in India, bringing together American ambassadors and chiefs of mission from 11 countries across South and Central Asia to discuss regional priorities and diplomatic engagement.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio joined the conference virtually and interacted with American diplomatic representatives from the region.

During his recent visit to Amritsar, Gor visited the Golden Temple, Jallianwala Bagh and the Partition Museum, describing the experience as memorable and expressing gratitude for the warm welcome. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts