DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / World / US Ambassador Sergio Gor visits Thiksey Monastery in Ladakh

US Ambassador Sergio Gor visits Thiksey Monastery in Ladakh

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 12:43 PM Aug 21, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Leh (Ladakh) [India], August 21 (ANI): United States Ambassador to India Sergio Gor visited Thiksey Monastery on Friday. Situated atop a hill in Thiksey, located in the Ladakh region of northern India, the site stands as the largest monastery in central Ladakh and is widely noted for its resemblance to the Potala Palace in Tibet.

Advertisement

Located 19 kilometres from Leh, the monastery was founded in 1433 and houses exquisite age-old images, stupas, scroll paintings and wall paintings, as well as a 15-metre-high (48 ft) statue of Maitreya Buddha installed in the 1980s.

Advertisement

Celebrated for its daily morning prayers, where visitors gather to experience the spiritual atmosphere, it also offers panoramic views of surrounding hill villages with the Indus River in the background.

Advertisement

Gor arrived in Leh on Thursday following high-profile engagements across Jammu and Kashmir, marking a visit by a top US envoy to the strategic frontier region since the 2020 Galwan clashes and subsequent border standoff with China.

Prior to his arrival in Ladakh, Ambassador Gor completed wide-ranging engagements across the Kashmir Valley, including discussions with key regional stakeholders.

Advertisement

Delivering an endorsement of New Delhi's position on Jammu and Kashmir, the envoy described the Union Territory as "an important part of India" upon landing in Srinagar.

Speaking to reporters alongside Chief Minister Omar Abdullah following their high-level dialogue, Gor remarked, "Kashmir is an important part of India. I am visiting the place for the first time. It is an incredibly beautiful place."

Reflecting on the outcome of their discussions, the top American diplomat expressed optimism regarding future bilateral ties, adding, "We had a very warm meeting and we look forward to building on our relationship."

Significantly, the bilateral meeting marked the first interaction between a serving US ambassador and a sitting Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister in over 15 years, with the previous such meeting taking place in 2011 when then US envoy Timothy Roemer met Abdullah.

Furthermore, the last standalone visit to Kashmir by a US envoy was undertaken by Kenneth Juster in 2018, shortly after the fall of the PDP-BJP government, before his subsequent visit in 2020 as part of a multi-nation diplomatic delegation.

The visit carries strategic significance, occurring seven years after the Centre's decision to revoke Jammu and Kashmir's special status and bifurcate the region into two Union Territories.

The initiative signals a revival of direct diplomatic engagement with J&K's elected government, reinforcing international confidence in the region's governance, stability and security landscape.

Moreover, the high-level movement underscores peace and stability on the Indian side at a time when neighbouring Pakistan-occupied Jammu Kashmir (PoJK) experiences violent protests by residents over excesses by the army.

The engagement takes place against the backdrop of a deepening India-US strategic partnership, demonstrating strengthening bilateral ties following recent high-level interactions between Ambassador Gor and Union Home Minister Amit Shah focused on counter-terrorism cooperation. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts