US Ambassador Sergio Gor visits Thiksey Monastery in Ladakh

Leh (Ladakh) [India], August 21 (ANI): United States Ambassador to India Sergio Gor visited Thiksey Monastery on Friday. Situated atop a hill in Thiksey, located in the Ladakh region of northern India, the site stands as the largest monastery in central Ladakh and is widely noted for its resemblance to the Potala Palace in Tibet.

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Located 19 kilometres from Leh, the monastery was founded in 1433 and houses exquisite age-old images, stupas, scroll paintings and wall paintings, as well as a 15-metre-high (48 ft) statue of Maitreya Buddha installed in the 1980s.

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Celebrated for its daily morning prayers, where visitors gather to experience the spiritual atmosphere, it also offers panoramic views of surrounding hill villages with the Indus River in the background.

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Gor arrived in Leh on Thursday following high-profile engagements across Jammu and Kashmir, marking a visit by a top US envoy to the strategic frontier region since the 2020 Galwan clashes and subsequent border standoff with China.

Prior to his arrival in Ladakh, Ambassador Gor completed wide-ranging engagements across the Kashmir Valley, including discussions with key regional stakeholders.

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Delivering an endorsement of New Delhi's position on Jammu and Kashmir, the envoy described the Union Territory as "an important part of India" upon landing in Srinagar.

Speaking to reporters alongside Chief Minister Omar Abdullah following their high-level dialogue, Gor remarked, "Kashmir is an important part of India. I am visiting the place for the first time. It is an incredibly beautiful place."

Reflecting on the outcome of their discussions, the top American diplomat expressed optimism regarding future bilateral ties, adding, "We had a very warm meeting and we look forward to building on our relationship."

Significantly, the bilateral meeting marked the first interaction between a serving US ambassador and a sitting Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister in over 15 years, with the previous such meeting taking place in 2011 when then US envoy Timothy Roemer met Abdullah.

Furthermore, the last standalone visit to Kashmir by a US envoy was undertaken by Kenneth Juster in 2018, shortly after the fall of the PDP-BJP government, before his subsequent visit in 2020 as part of a multi-nation diplomatic delegation.

The visit carries strategic significance, occurring seven years after the Centre's decision to revoke Jammu and Kashmir's special status and bifurcate the region into two Union Territories.

The initiative signals a revival of direct diplomatic engagement with J&K's elected government, reinforcing international confidence in the region's governance, stability and security landscape.

Moreover, the high-level movement underscores peace and stability on the Indian side at a time when neighbouring Pakistan-occupied Jammu Kashmir (PoJK) experiences violent protests by residents over excesses by the army.

The engagement takes place against the backdrop of a deepening India-US strategic partnership, demonstrating strengthening bilateral ties following recent high-level interactions between Ambassador Gor and Union Home Minister Amit Shah focused on counter-terrorism cooperation. (ANI)

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