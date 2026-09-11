US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor meets Manipur CM, Governor Bhalla; discusses expanding economic ties

Imphal (Manipur) [India], September 11 (ANI): US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor on Friday met Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh and discussed ways for the United States and India to work together to expand economic ties.

Gor said he enjoyed hearing from the Chief Minister about his vision for Manipur and noted that Khemchand Singh had invited him back for the Manipur Sangai Festival.

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"Enjoyed hearing from Chief Minister @YKhemchandSingh about his vision for Manipur. We exchanged ideas about how the U.S. and India can work together to expand economic ties. The Chief Minister very kindly invited me back for the Manipur Sangai Festival," Gor said in a post on X.

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Enjoyed hearing from Chief Minister @YKhemchandSingh about his vision for Manipur. We exchanged ideas about how the U.S. and India can work together to expand economic ties. The Chief Minister very kindly invited me back for the Manipur Sangai Festival. https://t.co/rsntLQ7Uj8 — Ambassador Sergio Gor (@USAmbIndia) September 11, 2026

The US Ambassador to India also met Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla and discussed the importance of continued engagement between India and the United States.

"Appreciated the opportunity to meet Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla @BhallaAjay26. We discussed the importance of continued U.S.-India engagement," Gor said in another post on X.

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https://x.com/USAmbIndia/status/2098411702219837916

Khemchand Singh also shared details of his meeting with the US envoy, saying they discussed relations between the United States and Manipur.

"It was a pleasure to meet the Ambassador of United States to India, Mr. Sergio Gor, at my Secretariat today. We had the opportunity to discuss relations between the US and Manipur. I am confident that the engagement between the US and Manipur (India) will strengthen in the years to come," the Chief Minister said.

He added that Gor was accompanied by US Consul General in Kolkata Kathy Giles-Diaz.

It was a pleasure to meet the Ambassador of United States to India, Mr. Sergio Gor, at my Secretariat today. We had the opportunity to discuss relations between the US and Manipur. I am confident that the engagement between the US and Manipur (India) will strengthen in the years to come. The US Ambassador was accompanied by the US Consul General in Kolkata, Ms. Kathy Giles-Diaz. — Khemchand Yumnam (@YKhemchandSingh) September 11, 2026

The meetings in Manipur came after Gor's recent visit to Darjeeling following a personal invitation from Rajya Sabha MP, former Foreign Secretary and former Indian Ambassador to the US Harsh Vardhan Shringla.

During his Darjeeling visit, Gor met Shringla and visited the historic Makaibari Tea Estate. He also walked along Mall Road, interacted with local youth and students and travelled on the Darjeeling Himalayan Railway, a UNESCO World Heritage-listed railway.

Gor had earlier met Indian mixed martial artist Puja Tomar, describing her journey as an example of how sports can connect people and inspire the next generation.

The US envoy praised Tomar as the first Indian woman to compete in the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) and the first Indian fighter to win a UFC bout. (ANI)

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