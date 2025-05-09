DT
Home / World / US Ambassador to Israel unveils plans for aid to Gaza

US Ambassador to Israel unveils plans for aid to Gaza

United States Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee unveiled fresh plans to provide humanitarian aid to Gaza.
ANI
Updated At : 10:41 PM May 09, 2025 IST
Tel Aviv [Israel], May 9 (ANI/TPS): United States Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee unveiled fresh plans to provide humanitarian aid to Gaza.

Speaking to journalists at the US Embassy this morning, he said: "President Trump wants food distributed in Gaza safely and efficiently...

"There is a desperate need for humanitarian aid in Gaza, but Hamas is not capable or willing to provide it."

He went on to announce that the US will employ a private security company and Israel will not be involved. (ANI/TPS)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

