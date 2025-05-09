US Ambassador to Israel unveils plans for aid to Gaza
United States Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee unveiled fresh plans to provide humanitarian aid to Gaza.
Advertisement
Tel Aviv [Israel], May 9 (ANI/TPS): United States Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee unveiled fresh plans to provide humanitarian aid to Gaza.
Speaking to journalists at the US Embassy this morning, he said: "President Trump wants food distributed in Gaza safely and efficiently...
"There is a desperate need for humanitarian aid in Gaza, but Hamas is not capable or willing to provide it."
Advertisement
He went on to announce that the US will employ a private security company and Israel will not be involved. (ANI/TPS)
(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Matches
Advertisement
Advertisement