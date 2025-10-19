DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / World / US: Ambassador Vinay Kwatra focuses on India's AI priorities, goals during roundtable

US: Ambassador Vinay Kwatra focuses on India's AI priorities, goals during roundtable

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 12:20 PM Oct 19, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
ANI 20251019064624
Advertisement

Washington, DC [US], October 19 (ANI): Ambassador of India to the United States, Vinay Mohan Kwatra, focused on India's AI priorities and goals and briefed the participants on the AI Impact Summit 2026, which will be held in India next February.

Advertisement

The Indian Ambassador participated in the roundtable: "AI Sprinters: AI Works for Governments" at the Atlantic Council.

Advertisement

In a post on X, Ambassador Kwatra said, "Participated in a roundtable: "AI Sprinters: AI Works for Governments" at @AtlanticCouncil."

Advertisement

Ambassador Kwatra focused on Government of India's AI priorities and goals, India AI Mission, development, diffusion and adoption across the entire AI ecosystem and its verticals including compute, talent and skill training, AI infrastructure, data, user cases and solutions.

Being hosted for the first time by a Global South nation, the AI Impact Summit is guided by the principles or Sutras of People, Planet, and Progress, the Ministry of Electronics and IT (MeitY) noted in an official statement.

Advertisement

It further mentioned that the discussions at the Summit would be centered around 7 thematic Chakras - Human Capital, Inclusion, Safe & Trusted AI, Resilience, Science, Democratizing AI Resources, and Social Good, underscoring how AI can be an impactful force for citizens, communities, and the planet alike.

According to MeitY, the India-AI Impact Summit 2026 will feature a series of flagship initiatives, including- AI Pitch Fest (UDAAN), which will showcase innovative AI startups from across the globe and high-potential ventures from India's Tier 2 & 3 hubs, with a special focus on women leaders and differently-abled changemakers; Global innovation challenges for youth, women, and other participants; Research symposium- a one day interdisciplinary gathering set to showcase cutting-edge AI research forum that brings together leading researchers and practitioners from India, the Global South, and the wider international community to present frontier work on the impact of AI, exchange methods and evidence, and forge collaborations. And an AI Expo for Responsible Intelligence that will feature 300+ exhibitors from India and 30+ countries with 10+ thematic pavilions. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts