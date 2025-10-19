Washington, DC [US], October 19 (ANI): Ambassador of India to the United States, Vinay Mohan Kwatra, focused on India's AI priorities and goals and briefed the participants on the AI Impact Summit 2026, which will be held in India next February.

Advertisement

The Indian Ambassador participated in the roundtable: "AI Sprinters: AI Works for Governments" at the Atlantic Council.

Advertisement

In a post on X, Ambassador Kwatra said, "Participated in a roundtable: "AI Sprinters: AI Works for Governments" at @AtlanticCouncil."

Advertisement

Ambassador Kwatra focused on Government of India's AI priorities and goals, India AI Mission, development, diffusion and adoption across the entire AI ecosystem and its verticals including compute, talent and skill training, AI infrastructure, data, user cases and solutions.

Participated in a roundtable: “AI Sprinters: AI Works for Governments" at @AtlanticCouncil. Focused on: ➡️Government of India’s AI priorities and goals. ➡️Focus through India AI Mission AI development, diffusion and adoption across the entire AI ecosystem and its verticals… pic.twitter.com/7dhQ2E4EHZ — Amb Vinay Mohan Kwatra (@AmbVMKwatra) October 18, 2025

Being hosted for the first time by a Global South nation, the AI Impact Summit is guided by the principles or Sutras of People, Planet, and Progress, the Ministry of Electronics and IT (MeitY) noted in an official statement.

Advertisement

It further mentioned that the discussions at the Summit would be centered around 7 thematic Chakras - Human Capital, Inclusion, Safe & Trusted AI, Resilience, Science, Democratizing AI Resources, and Social Good, underscoring how AI can be an impactful force for citizens, communities, and the planet alike.

According to MeitY, the India-AI Impact Summit 2026 will feature a series of flagship initiatives, including- AI Pitch Fest (UDAAN), which will showcase innovative AI startups from across the globe and high-potential ventures from India's Tier 2 & 3 hubs, with a special focus on women leaders and differently-abled changemakers; Global innovation challenges for youth, women, and other participants; Research symposium- a one day interdisciplinary gathering set to showcase cutting-edge AI research forum that brings together leading researchers and practitioners from India, the Global South, and the wider international community to present frontier work on the impact of AI, exchange methods and evidence, and forge collaborations. And an AI Expo for Responsible Intelligence that will feature 300+ exhibitors from India and 30+ countries with 10+ thematic pavilions. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)