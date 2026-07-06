"US and Europe have enough strength to stop this terror": Zelenskyy says Russian strikes killed atleast 14

Kyiv [Ukraine], July 6 (ANI): Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday (local time) urged the United States and its European allies to take "strong decisions" to strengthen Ukraine's air defences after a massive overnight Russian missile and drone strike killed atleast 14 people in Kyiv and the surrounding region.

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In a post on X, Zelenskyy said Russia launched 68 missiles and 351 attack drones overnight, damaging more than 10 locations across Kyiv, including residential buildings.

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https://x.com/ZelenskyyUa/status/2074026731581624489

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He said, "Last night, Kyiv came under a massive Russian attack. Russia launched 68 missiles and 351 attack drones. Response efforts are still underway. Damage has been recorded at more than 10 locations across the city, including residential buildings."

Zelenskyy said rescue operations were continuing, and 64 people, including two children, were rescued from the affected areas.

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He said, "All necessary services are on the ground, doing everything possible to rescue people and provide assistance to everyone who needs it. So far, 64 people have been rescued, including two children. As of now, it has been confirmed that, tragically, eleven people were killed in this attack. My condolences to their families and loved ones. Around 60 more people were injured."

He added that three people were killed and 16 injured in the Kyiv region, where emergency crews were continuing firefighting and evacuation operations.

He said, "In the Kyiv region, sixteen people were injured, and three people were killed. My condolences to their families and loved ones. A fire is still burning at the site of the missile strike in Vyshneve. People are being evacuated from a residential area. More than 400 first responders and police officers have been deployed to deal with the aftermath of the attack."

Calling for additional air defence support, Zelenskyy said Ukraine's forces had successfully intercepted drones and cruise missiles but lacked enough interceptor missiles to stop Russian ballistic missiles.

He said, "Our warriors performed well today in intercepting drones and cruise missiles, but unfortunately not Russian ballistic missiles. And the reason lies in the insufficient supply of interceptor missiles."

He added that it was critically important for the United States and Israel to come up with "strong decisions" in support of Ukraine's air defence and the protection of the lives of ordinary people after the NATO Summit in Ankara, Turkey.

"It is critically important that the world - first and foremost the United States and our European partners - come out of the NATO Summit in Ankara with strong decisions in support of our air defense, and thus the protection of ordinary people's lives. As long as Patriot missiles remain in our allies' stockpiles, Russia is only encouraged to keep "vanquishing" residential buildings. The United States and Europe have enough strength to stop this terror," he added.

Russia launched a ballistic missile attack on Ukraine's capital Kyiv early Monday morning, with the assault coming a day before a key NATO summit in Turkey that US President Donald Trump is expected to attend, CNN reported.

According to CNN, Ukraine's air force said the attack involved ballistic missiles, drones and cruise missiles. Explosions were heard across central Kyiv in the early hours as the assault unfolded.

Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko said at least two districts of the city reported fires or damage caused by falling debris. Air raid sirens had been activated across the capital shortly before the explosions.

The latest attack came after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky warned on Sunday that intelligence suggested Russia was "preparing a new massive strike."

"Intelligence once again indicates that the Russians are preparing a new massive strike. This is typical of Putin: right after America's Independence Day and before the NATO Summit in Ankara. Russia wants to bring more evil and kill people," Zelenskyy said in a post on X. (ANI)

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