 US announces sanctions against a group of 10 Hamas members and financial network over Israel attack : The Tribune India

  • World
  • US announces sanctions against a group of 10 Hamas members and financial network over Israel attack

US announces sanctions against a group of 10 Hamas members and financial network over Israel attack

President Joe Biden arrived in the Middle East late Tuesday to show support for Israel

US announces sanctions against a group of 10 Hamas members and financial network over Israel attack

Hamas supporters demonstrate after Palestinians were killed in a blast at Al-Ahli hospital in Gaza that Israeli and Palestinian officials blamed on each other, in Hebron in the Israeli-occupied West Bank on October 18, 2023. Reuters



Washington, October 18

The US announced sanctions on Wednesday against a group of 10 Hamas members and the Palestinian militant organisation’s financial network across Gaza, Sudan, Turkiye, Algeria and Qatar as it responds to the surprise attack on Israel that left more than 1,000 people dead or kidnapped.

President Joe Biden, who arrived in the Middle East late Tuesday to show support for Israel, has tried to tamp down tensions in the escalating war between Israel and Hamas, but those efforts have faced massive setbacks, including a deadly explosion at a Gaza hospital that killed about 500 people.

Targeted for Wednesday’s sanctions action by the Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control are members who manage a Hamas investment portfolio, a Qatar-based financial facilitator with close ties to the Iranian regime, a key Hamas commander and a Gaza-based virtual currency exchange.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said the US “is taking swift and decisive action to target Hamas’s financiers and facilitators following its brutal and unconscionable massacre of Israeli civilians, including children.”

“The US Treasury has a long history of effectively disrupting terror finance and we will not hesitate to use our tools against Hamas,” she said.

Brian Nelson, US Treasury’s under secretary for terrorism and illicit finance, said at a Deloitte anti-money laundering conference Tuesday that the US is renewing its plans to pursue Hamas funding streams and made a call for American allies and the private sector to do the same or “be prepared to suffer the consequences.”

“We cannot, and we will not, tolerate money flowing through the international system for Hamas’ terrorist activity,” Nelson said.

“We want to partner with all willing countries and financial entities to stop Hamas financing,” he said “but to the extent that any institution or jurisdiction fails to take appropriate action, they should then be prepared to suffer the consequences.”

The shadowy leader of Hamas’ military wing, Mohammed Deif, said the October 7 assault on Israel was in response to the 16-year blockade of Gaza, Israeli raids inside West Bank cities over the past year, increasing attacks by settlers on Palestinians and the growth of settlements, among other reasons.

“Enough is enough,” Deif, who does not appear in public, said in the recorded message. He said the attack was only the start of what he called Operation Al-Aqsa Storm, and he called on Palestinians from east Jerusalem to northern Israel to join the fight. AP

#Gaza #Hamas #Israel #Joe Biden #United States of America USA #Washington

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

'Last warning, if you don't …': Sikh mayor in New Jersey got letters threatening to kill him, family

2
World Cup 2023

'Who asked Rizwan to perform 'namaz' on ground and why Pak journalist should comment against Hindus': Pakistan ex-cricketer takes a potshot at PCB

3
Punjab

Ludhiana: Income Tax Dept raids Trident, Cremica groups

4
Punjab

43 Desh Bhagat University pupils’ admission declared invalid

5
India

4% dearness allowance, MSP hike in 6 rabi crops cleared by Cabinet

6
India

Hours before Joe Biden's Israel visit, 500 killed in Gaza hospital strike

7
Punjab

Supreme Court collegium recommends names of 5 advocates for appointment as judges of Punjab and Haryana High Court

8
Punjab The Tribune impact

Punjab Govt orders audit of mohalla clinics with patient count of over 80 a day

9
Entertainment

Zeenat Aman on her eloping, borrowed jewellery and dresses, tells youngsters to 'not break their bank' on pressure to spend on clothes

10
India

15 years on, court convicts 5 for murder of TV journalist Soumya Vishwanathan

Don't Miss

View All
Forcing unhappy couple to live together is cruelty, says Allahabad High Court
India

Forcing unhappy couple to live together is cruelty, says Allahabad High Court

Rohtang receives fresh snowfall, tourists elated
Himachal

Rohtang receives fresh snowfall, tourists elated

Rain, snow bring down temperatures in Himachal Pradesh
Himachal

Rain, snow bring down temperatures in Himachal Pradesh

Video shows Pakistan cricketer Mohd Rizwan heckled by fans as he walks back to pavilion during India-Pakistan match in Ahmedabad
World Cup 2023

Video shows Pakistan cricketer Mohd Rizwan heckled by fans as he walks back to pavilion during India-Pakistan match in Ahmedabad

Heavy rain in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh; farmers worried
Chandigarh

Heavy rain in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh leaves farmers worried

Farmer from Malerkotla district earns ~16L by selling paddy straw
Punjab

Farmer from Malerkotla district earns Rs 16L by selling paddy straw

Amritsar doctor second Asian to bag DM in key AIIMS speciality
Punjab

Amritsar doctor second Asian to bag DM in key AIIMS speciality

Rohit Sharma’s epic reply when umpire asked him ‘is there something in your bat’
World Cup 2023 india vs pakistan

Rohit Sharma’s epic reply when umpire asked him ‘is there something in your bat’

Top News

Israel-Hamas conflict: US President Biden says he supports two-state solution, announces $100-million humanitarian aid to Gaza and West Bank

Israel-Hamas conflict: US President Biden says he supports two-state solution, announces $100-million humanitarian aid to Gaza and West Bank

‘We must keep pursuing a path so that Israel and Palestinian...

United States vetoes UN Security Council action on Israel, Gaza

UNSC fails to adopt Brazil’s resolution calling for humanitarian pauses in Israel-Hamas conflict after US veto

Of 15-nation Council, 12 members vote in favour of resolutio...

Govt hikes wheat MSP by Rs 150 to Rs 2,275 per quintal for 2024-25

Govt hikes wheat MSP by Rs 150 to Rs 2,275 per quintal for 2024-25

This is the highest quantum of increase in MSP for any marke...

SC recommends 5 advocates for elevation as Punjab and Haryana High Court Judges

SC recommends 5 advocates for elevation as Punjab and Haryana High Court Judges

Crisis continues with shortage of 29 judges, pendency of 4.4...

4 convicted for murder of TV journalist Soumya Vishwanathan in Delhi in 2008

15 years on, court convicts 5 for murder of TV journalist Soumya Vishwanathan

Vishwanathan was shot dead on September 30, 2008, while she ...


Cities

View All

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, schoolchildren perform ‘ardas’ at Golden Temple for drug-free Punjab

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, schoolchildren perform ‘ardas’ at Golden Temple for drug-free Punjab

Over 300 teachers to help Police Department hold gully cricket matches in Amritsar

Prepare electoral rolls by October 19, Election Commission to administration

Paddy arrival drops significantly in grain markets in Amritsar

Amritsar Ward Watch Ward No 42: Streets dug up for laying sewer, water supply lines yet to be re-carpeted

31 councillors pass resolution against Bathinda Mayor

31 councillors pass resolution against Bathinda Mayor

Lawrence Bishnoi gang ‘operative’ arrested in Mohali: Punjab Police

Lawrence Bishnoi gang ‘operative’ arrested in Mohali: Punjab Police

Acting chief justice of Manipur among 16 High Court judges transferred

Chandigarh Administration-MC impasse continues over charging units

Chandigarh proposes quota increase for non-electric 2-wheelers by 1,600

Respite for taxi stand operators in Chandigarh

BCI moves Delhi High Court against enrolment of South Korean citizen as advocate

BCI moves Delhi High Court against enrolment of South Korean citizen as advocate

Delhi High Court calls for trial court record in suicide case of airhostess Geetika Sharma's mother

Monthly relief for Delhi's Kashmiri migrant settlers nearly triples to Rs 27,000

Resolve drainage issues, prepare redesign plans: Atishi to officials

We have lost all hope, say Nithari victims’ families

Woman, daughter shot dead in Patara

Woman, daughter shot dead in Patara

Balbir Singh Seechewal raises issue of women stuck in Gulf nations with Punjab DGP

AAP members will switch to Congress before MC polls: Rajinder Beri

Dengue stings Nawanshahr hard

High Court rejects new delimitation of wards of Phagwara MC

GIASPURA GAS TRAGEDY: NGT points out major ‘anomalies’ in probe led by PPCB Chairman

GIASPURA GAS TRAGEDY: NGT points out major ‘anomalies’ in probe led by PPCB Chairman

'Not convincing': NGT rejects PPCB's Giaspura probe, orders fresh inquiry

Spread awareness on segregating waste via sweepers, officials told

Ludhiana: Income Tax Dept raids Trident, Cremica groups

Centre’s decision on export of basmati rice irks farmers

Patiala: Deceased sepoy’s family demands martyr status

Patiala: Deceased sepoy’s family demands martyr status

Lecture on using ancient wisdom in management

Students seek action against professor

Traditional Ramlila takes new digital avatar, more than 30 artistes take part

Blood donation camp marks birthday of CM Bhagwant Mann at Fatehgarh Sahib