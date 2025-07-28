DT
Home / World / US applauds Cambodia-Thailand ceasefire declaration

US applauds Cambodia-Thailand ceasefire declaration

ANI
Updated At : 08:20 PM Jul 28, 2025 IST
Washington, DC [US], July 28 (ANI): The United States on Monday applauded the ceasefire declaration between Cambodia and Thailand, announced in Kuala Lumpur.

The ceasefire was announced by Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, the current chair of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), who mediated talks between Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet and acting Thai Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai at his official residence near the capital, Kuala Lumpur, CNN reported.

In a post on X, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio wrote, "The United States applauds the ceasefire declaration between Cambodia and Thailand announced today in Kuala Lumpur. @POTUS and I remain committed to ending this conflict."

Rubio also stated that the Trump administration expects the two governments "to fully honour their commitments to end this conflict." Rubio said earlier that State Department officials were on the ground in Malaysia to assist with the negotiations.

Cambodia and Thailand have agreed to an "immediate and unconditional ceasefire" beginning at midnight local time (1 pm ET Monday), following days of clashes across the two countries' disputed border.

Both sides have accused the other of starting the latest border flare-up and traded blame for the ongoing fighting, which has killed at least 35 people and injured more than 200, according to figures from Thai and Cambodian officials, as per CNN.

The dispute over their border goes back decades.

The leaders indicated in a joint news conference that fighting would stop immediately, even as clashes continued on Monday morning in the hours before the peace talks.

Acccording to CNN, Cambodian authorities accused Thailand of striking at least two locations in the early hours, while the Thai army said clashes were taking place in three provinces.

Reports of fighting dragged on even after the ceasefire was announced.

The head of an evacuation shelter on the Cambodian side, Moun Nara, said that hours after the announcement, "I still hear the sound of the shooting... It's not yet ended yet. Let's wait and see until midnight."

The United States and China also participated in the ceasefire negotiations.

US President Donald Trump announced on Saturday that the Southeast Asian nations had agreed to ceasefire talks, but localised fighting continued throughout the weekend. Trump said he warned the Thai and Cambodian leaders that he would not make trade deals with either country if the deadly border conflict continued. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

