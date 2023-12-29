US approves $250 m military aid to Ukraine

Washington, December 28

The US on Wednesday announced what officials say could be the final package of military aid to Ukraine unless Congress approves supplemental funding legislation that is stalled on Capitol Hill.

The weapons, worth up to $250 million, include an array of air munitions and other missiles, artillery, anti-armour systems, ammunition and medical equipment. The aid, provided through the Presidential Drawdown Authority, will be pulled from Pentagon stockpiles.

Lt Col Garron Garn, a Pentagon spokesman said there is no more funding to replace the weapons taken from department stocks. And the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative, which provides funding for future weapons contracts, is also out of money.

President Joe Biden is urging Congress to pass a $110 billion aid package for Ukraine, Israel and other national security needs.— AP

Kim vows to bolster war readiness

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un called for bolstered war readiness to repel what he said were unprecedented US-led confrontational moves, state media reported on Thursday, as rival South Korea vowed a stern retaliation against any provocations.

