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Home / World / US Army and Bangladesh Armed Forces to launch Tiger Lightning bilateral exercise

US Army and Bangladesh Armed Forces to launch Tiger Lightning bilateral exercise

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ANI
Updated At : 07:28 PM Jul 18, 2026 IST
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Dhaka [Bangladesh], July 18 (ANI): The US Army and Bangladesh Armed Forces will officially kick off the annual Tiger Lightning exercise on Sunday, the US Embassy in Dhaka said on Saturday.

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This bilateral exercise unites over 160 service members from both countries, enhancing collaboration and the ability to operate in real-world scenarios, it added.

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Tiger Lightning 26 includes training that focuses on jungle operations, counter-terror, and tactical combat casualty care, offering both nations a chance to understand each other's capabilities, the statement said.

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This bilateral exercise is part of the United States Army Pacific's Theatre Army Campaign Plan and security cooperation objectives aimed at enhancing professional relationships, improving military operations, increasing readiness, and fostering interoperability between the US Army and the Bangladesh Army, it said.

Tiger Lightning is a bilateral exercise between the US Army and the Bangladesh Armed Forces that started in 2017, the US Embassy said.

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It was briefly paused during the pandemic but then continued concurrently for the past five years. The exercise will take place in a variety of classroom and field environments, culminating in a field training exercise.

Last year, the opening ceremony of the joint military exercise Tiger Lightning (TL)-2025, jointly organised by the Bangladesh Army and the United States Army Pacific Command (USARPAC), was held at the Para Commando Brigade, Jalalabad Cantonment in Sylhet on July 25.

According to the ISPR Directorate of the Bangladesh Ministry of Defence, the event was graced by Major General Ascot A. Winter, Deputy Commanding General of USARPAC, as the Chief Guest. This exercise is being jointly supervised by the Para Commando Brigade of the Bangladesh Army and the Nevada National Guard under the United States Army Pacific Command.

The six-day-long exercise continued till 30 July 2025.

Bangladesh and the United States maintain mutual cooperation in regional and global security, counter-terrorism, disaster management, and humanitarian assistance. Bangladesh remains committed to confronting natural disasters and global threats and continues to work collaboratively with the United States and other partners.

As part of this cooperation, Tiger Lightning 2025 is conducted with the aim of enhancing mutual collaboration, improving joint operational capabilities, and strengthening preparedness.

A total of 66 personnel from the Nevada National Guard of the United States and 100 personnel from the Bangladesh Army's Para Commando Brigade participated in the exercise in 2025.

Senior officials from the Bangladesh Army, including the Director of Army Air Defence Directorate, the Director of Military Training Directorate, and the Commander of the Para Commando Brigade, were present at the inauguration ceremony.

The exercise is expected to significantly enhance the professional skills of participating troops and will further strengthen the existing relationship between the Bangladesh Army and the United States Army, the ISPR had stated. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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