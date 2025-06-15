Washington DC [US], June 15 (ANI): The US Army's 250th birthday celebration concluded with a fireworks display over the National Mall. The fireworks show was moved ahead of schedule due to the threat of thunderstorms -- and it remained light outside as the pyrotechnics lit up, CNN reported.

Advertisement

US President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump watched the display from the viewing area, surrounded by officials and other guests.

Meanwhile, about 50,000 people are estimated to have taken part in "No Kings" demonstrations across New York City on Saturday, according to a law enforcement official.

Advertisement

So far, eight arrests, all in lower Manhattan, have been made in connection with the protests in the city, the official told CNN.

Advertisement

"No Kings" protests have been taking place across the country, including in downtown Los Angeles, which has been at the center of tense immigration protests this week.

https://x.com/WhiteHouse/status/1934009052872278049

https://x.com/WhiteHouse/status/1934059265867526486

https://x.com/WhiteHouse/status/1934049052879978947

Trump heralded the US Army on its 250th birthday, praising the military branch at the conclusion of a grand display of military might.

"The Army keeps us free, you make us strong, and tonight, you have made all Americans very proud," Trump told US Army soldiers in Washington, CNN reported.

Trump has long asked for a major military parade after enjoying a trip to Paris for the Bastille Day parade in 2017. Top officials during his first term punted on the matter amid concerns about the hefty costs and optics of such an event. But his second term presented an opportunity to celebrate the Army's 250th anniversary -- coinciding with Trump's 79th birthday, as per CNN.

"Every other country celebrates their victories -- it's about time America did, too," the president said, touting the "magnificent display" of tanks, troops and aerial flyovers.

Trump expressed his thanks to veterans and those killed in battle: "We love you, we honor you and we salute your noble service to our flag and to our country."

The US Army, he said, "has driven bayonets into the heart of sinister empires, crushed the ambitions of evil tyrants beneath the threads of American tanks. It's done so well, it's done so much, and sent the devil himself flying into full retreat."

Trump and the first lady were presented with a folded flag flown over the capital during the parade celebrations and later enjoyed a live performance of Lee Greenwood's "God Bless the USA." (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)