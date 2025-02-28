US Attorney General releases first phase of Jeffrey Epstein files, says files shed light on his extensive network

Washington, DC [US], February 28 (ANI): US Attorney General Pamela Bondi on Thursday declassified and released files related to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and his sexual exploitation of more than 250 underage girls at his homes in New York and Florida, among other locations.

The first phase of released files largely comprise documents that have been previously leaked but never released in a formal capacity by the US government. Pamela Bondi said that the first phase of files released on Thursday sheds light on Epstein's network, according to the US Department of Justice press release.

She stated, "This Department of Justice is following through on President Trump's commitment to transparency and lifting the veil on the disgusting actions of Jeffrey Epstein and his co-conspirators."

"The first phase of files released today sheds light on Epstein's extensive network and begins to provide the public with long overdue accountability," she added.

FBI Director Kash Patel said that FBI is entering a "new era" that will be defined by accountability, integrity and the unwavering pursuit of justice.

Patel said, "The FBI is entering a new era--one that will be defined by integrity, accountability, and the unwavering pursuit of justice."

"There will be no cover-ups, no missing documents, and no stone left unturned -- and anyone from the prior or current Bureau who undermines this will be swiftly pursued. If there are gaps, we will find them. If records have been hidden, we will uncover them. And we will bring everything we find to the DOJ to be fully assessed and transparently disseminated to the American people as it should be. The oath we take is to the Constitution, and under my leadership, that promise will be upheld without compromise," he added.

According to the US Department of Justice press release, Attorney General Bondi had requested the complete files related to Jeffrey Epstein. In response, the Department received around 200 pages of documents. However, the Attorney General was later informed that there were thousands of pages of documents related to the probe and indictment of Epstein that were not previously disclosed.

Pamela Bondi has requested the FBI to give the remaining documents to the Department by 8 am (local time) on February 28 and has asked Kash Patel with investigating why the request for all documents was not followed.

According to the press release, US Department of Justice expressed its committed to transparency and intends to release the remaining documents upon review and redaction to protect the identities of Epstein's victims.

Earlier in 2019, Epstein was arrested and charged with sex trafficking of minors and conspiracy to commit sex trafficking of minors. He was jailed at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in New York City. In August 2019, Epstein died by suicide while awaiting sex trafficking charges.

The indictment unsealed in Manhattan federal court on July 18, 2019 said, "From at least 2002 through at least 2005, JEFFREY EPSTEIN enticed and recruited, and caused to be enticed and recruited, dozens of minor girls to visit his mansion in New York, New York (the "New York Residence"), and his estate in Palm Beach, Florida (the "Palm Beach Residence"), to engage in sex acts with him, after which he would give the victims hundreds of dollars in cash."

"In order to maintain and increase his supply of victims, EPSTEIN also paid certain victims to recruit additional underage girls whom he could similarly abuse. In this way, EPSTEIN created a vast network of underage victims for him to sexually exploit, often on a daily basis, in locations including New York and Palm Beach," it further said. (ANI)

